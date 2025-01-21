Shores to host Galentine’s Day event

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published January 21, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Grab your gals and get ready to celebrate the love between friends at the Downtown St. Clair Shores Galentine’s Day event in February.

The 9-Mack Merchants Association is sponsoring the event that will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Anna Casali, owner of Casali School of Dance, said individual businesses will provide promotions that benefit their interests. Along with that, there will be a bingo card for patrons to participate in that will earn them 9-Mack Merchant dollars to spend in the downtown.

Some of the activities and promotions include a design your own cocktail activity by Cache Cocktails and Wine Bar, half off yoga classes the day of the event at Shores Yoga, and beanies for the first 50 participants from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roy O’Brien Ford.

“It’s another event to celebrate and get to know the 9-Mack Merchants,” Casali said.

There will be no vendors at this event, and it is not a Social District outing, Casali said.

“You’re not going to be able to walk in the street with your cocktail,” Casali said. “You’ll be able to enjoy your cocktail in the designated businesses.”

Casali said that many events held in the downtown area are not held by the city, but by the 9-Mack Merchants Association. The exception to this rule is the Social District which is run by another business in the downtown area.

Amy O’Brien-Kravitz, a sales manager at Roy O’Brien Ford, said that planning for the event started sometime in the summer.

“(We) started throwing some ideas out there and then realized, ‘Yep, we want to go ahead and get this on the calendar,’” O’Brien-Kravitz said.

Casali said she is excited for the event.

“I am a board member, and I think that our goal on the board is to make sure we have some kind of event monthly,” Casali said. “So that the community stays involved with our area.”

Casali went on to say that the response they’ve already received for the Galentine’s event has been great.

“This is the first one so it’s going to be bigger and better than every year that we move forward,” Casali said. “So we have a lot of new things and (are) excited for it.”

O’Brien-Kravitz is also excited.

“I think it’s going to be a great turnout,” O’Brien-Kravitz said. “St. Clair Shores is an awesome community and people really look forward to fun and different events.”

Though this event is called Galentine’s, it is open for everyone to join in on the fun.

The downtown area is located along Greater Mack Avenue from Nine Mile Road south to the Nine Mack Drive and Cavalier Drive intersection.