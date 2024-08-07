Sewer and capital improvements bond passes in Grosse Pointe City

Grosse Pointe City election workers Cathy Victor and Bill Rooney assist voters at the information desk at Maire Elementary School during the primary Aug. 6.

Photos by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 7, 2024

Outside Maire Elementary School in Grosse Pointe City, Kelly Laurenceau campaigns for Wayne County Circuit Court judicial candidate Nicole Castka.

GROSSE POINTE CITY — A millage that will enable Grosse Pointe City to take advantage of more than $22 million in federal funds for sewer and other infrastructure improvements was passed overwhelmingly by Aug. 6 primary voters.

Voters approved a stormwater sewer separation and capital improvements bond not to exceed $15 million that’s expected to reduce the chances of catastrophic flooding like the city experienced in the summer of 2021. According to unofficial vote tallies available at press time, almost 84% of voters said yes to the 21-year millage, which starts at a levy of 1.8894 mills in 2025.

“We are very pleased that the residents have understood that this is our best hope of mitigating future flooding, and we’re delighted that we’re going to be able to proceed with the project and not lose federal money,” Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak said.

In October 2023, city leaders learned that they had qualified for $21,627,583 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for sewer system improvements that were estimated two years ago to cost about $28,571,344. City Manager Joseph Valentine said they arrived at the bond amount of $15 million because costs of labor, materials and the like are expected to be as much as 40% higher today. To get the FEMA funds, the project must be completed within two years of when the city submitted its application.

Valentine said the engineering phase on the sewer project would take about a year. He said they would most likely go out to bid on the project this fall and start work next year.

Officials are hoping to use some of the bond money to cover needed equipment costs as well, such as two new garbage trucks, a front-end loader truck and a 10-yard dump truck.

In addition, the bond will enable the city to take advantage of federal funds for roadwork. In 2025, the City expects to receive federal matching funds through the Michigan Department of Transportation for the resurfacing of St. Clair Avenue from St. Paul Street to Waterloo Street. That project, which is slated to cost about $695,890, would be largely covered by federal funds — to the tune of $569,585 — with the city paying the remaining construction cost of $126,305, plus $142,090 in engineering and testing, for a total cost to the City of $268,395.

Combining the federal funds with bond proceeds means that the city can reduce the cost of these expenses to taxpayers.

Just over 32% of the city’s 5,194 registered voters – or 1,664 – cast ballots in this election, a solid showing for a summer primary.

Campaigning for Wayne County Circuit Court judicial candidate Nicole Castka in the early evening hours outside Maire Elementary School was Kelly Laurenceau, who said she wasn’t seeing many voters.

“It’s been slim. (It’s) better than earlier (today), from what I’ve heard,” Laurenceau said. “(The) weather’s not playing nice today.”

In the morning, heavy downpours might have dampened the desires of some voters to venture out to the polls.

General Chair Kara Hardenbrook — who helped election officials at both of the city’s precincts — said turnout overall had “been fantastic,” with many absentee ballots cast and early voting “picking up.”

“The rain delayed voters for a little bit, but everyone’s coming in after dinner,” Hardenbrook said. “It’s been picking up. It’s been great (voter) turnout this evening.”