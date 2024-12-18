Roseville Community Schools places employee on administrative leave

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 18, 2024

A Roseville Community Schools employee was put on paid administrative leave Dec. 17. Photo by Maria Allard

Advertisement

ROSEVILLE — On Dec. 17, Roseville Community Schools officials placed an employee on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

According to a letter that district Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski sent to parents, the decision was made as part of a standard procedure that included contacting local law enforcement. School officials also are reviewing information regarding “alleged unprofessional conduct” that occurred at a previous place the employee worked, the letter states.

“Please note that this action is not a determination of wrongdoing but rather a procedural step to ensure a thorough and fair review,” Blaszkowski said. “Our priority remains the well-being of our students, staff and the broader school community.”

Because the matter is under investigation, school officials said they could not provide any further details.

“We are committed to maintaining transparency while also respecting the privacy and rights of all involved,” the letter states.



