Rochester Hills to purchase 9.38-acre green space with help of state grant

The city of Rochester Hills is in the process of purchasing undeveloped property at 694 S. Rochester Road (on the map pictured as the red box) just south of Cloverport Avenue.

Map courtesy of the agenda packet for the Dec. 2 Rochester Hills City Council meeting

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 17, 2024

ROCHESTER HILLS — Over 9 acres of undeveloped property at 694 S. Rochester Road will soon bring more green space to the city of Rochester Hills.

“I think it’s (been about) two years we’ve been working on this,” Rochester Hills City Councilwoman Theresa Mungioli said. “Our council planned for this.”

On Dec. 2, the council accepted the terms of a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Acquisition Grant for the purchase of the property in October and unanimously approved the proposed purchase agreement to buy the land for $2.753 million — with $1.328 million in state grant funds and a 51% financial match, or $1.425 million, from the city.

“We earmarked the money — we knew we were going to put it aside so we could make this possible,” Mungioli said during the meeting.

“So when the residents see that we are spending a lot of money today, it’s because we are using your money conservatively, efficiently, effectively, preserving green space, seeing a vision come forward by residents, as well as the previous owner of the property, and making sure that we have a wonderful heritage in our community with dollars that we budgeted (for) without passing any expenses on to any other organization to make that possible.”

The property is owned by Claire and Bob Levy. A week prior to the Dec. 2 council meeting, the Levys said they were given a purchase offer of $1 million per acre.

“We did not accept, and we are so happy to be able to do this,” Claire Levey said.

Claire Levy said she grew up in a neighborhood a half-mile from Rochester Hills City Hall.

“The neighbor boy knew that this property here, our nature classroom, was going to probably become a subdivision,” she said.

“He did not have the money, but he had wit — he had written all of the proper paperwork from the fauna, the plants, everything, to prove that this was a wildlife sanctuary and he’s in his 70s now. He was a role model for me. He helped me believe that one person can make a difference.

“So, for a little girl that ran around and made these trees her home, who inherited 10 beautiful acres, I’d like to say I want to pay it forward and I’m so proud to do this. Bob and I wanted to do something to show the community that they’re our bigger family.”

Claire Levy added: “I just wanted to say those words, because a person does make a difference. It was Tim Smart in the 1970s and I’m going to call him after the sale goes through and thank him for inspiring me.”

The property is one of a few remaining undeveloped parcels with Rochester Road frontage and pedestrian connections to both Rochester Hills and downtown Rochester.

The land itself currently includes forests and slopes that are located directly adjacent to an existing 12.7 acres of city green space bordering the Clinton River. The agreement requires the city to keep the property for the sole purpose of outdoor recreation in perpetuity.

Additional trail connections are one of Rochester Hills residents’ high priority requests from the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“One thing we hear repeatedly from our residents is that they want to see the green areas preserved as much as possible. And here is a rather unique opportunity to keep a piece of property on a very high traffic road — that would very likely become, I don’t know, a strip mall or something else — that now will be continued for public enjoyment or public use,” said Council President Ryan Deel. “This is a really, really cool project.”

The city hopes to transform the property — which was once an old bee farm — into a trailhead of sorts, with access to the city’s Cloverport Green Space and the Clinton River Trail. The combination of mature trees, the topography and the surrounding green space on the property will provide the public with scenic views and valuable passive recreational opportunities, according to city officials.

Ken Elwert, the director of parks and natural resources, said the intention is to set up a small arbor structure or other items in the front part of the property to honor the history of the beekeeper.

Mungioli said the property, regardless of what it becomes known as in the future, will “always be the beekeeper property.”

For more information, visit rochesterhills.org or call the city at (248) 656-4600.