Ridgedale Players presents ‘Knock ‘Em Dead’

Cast members of the Ridgedale Players’ production of “Knock ‘Em Dead” rehearse for their show, which is running from Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26, and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 21, 2025

TROY — The Ridgedale Players will be putting on the comedy murder mystery play “Knock ‘Em Dead” from Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26, and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

“Knock ‘Em Dead,” by Tom Oldendick and Will Roberson, follows the contestants of a talent show at Vinnie’s Belly Laugh Club who become murder suspects after the club’s owner is killed.

Some of the colorful characters audiences can expect to see are the owner of a lip-syncing dog, a hypnotist, a singer, a stand-up comedian, a baton twirler, a ventriloquist, and the club’s master of ceremonies. Mature language and themes can be found within this show.

“We hope the audience have half as much fun as we’ve had rehearsing it,” show director Bill Hellebuyck said.

The play allows for audience members to participate in solving the murder and later vote on the culprit. Depending on who the audience votes on, there is a possibility for multiple endings.

“The audience becomes the jury and they can interrogate the actors,” Hellebuyck said. “The votes on the murderer can be based on the answers from the suspects.”

Dennis Moylan plays the hypnotist, “the Great Somnambulo.” This is his fourth show with the Ridgedale Players.

“There’s a level of improv in this show,” Moylan said. “We interact with the audience and they’re on deck to come up with an answer.”

Playing the stand-up comedian Roxie Barn in this production is Alexandra Lancombe. She has been involved with the Ridgedale Players since 2001and has directed a lot of children’s shows with them.

“It’s interesting what people pick up on in this show,” Lancombe said. “They can pick on things that we don’t think is important. It’s a lot of fun.”

Brooklyn Nicole plays the baton twirler Bamby Lynn, who is described as a bimbo with measurements that are higher than her IQ. This is Nicole’s fourth show with Ridgedale and she has also worked with community theatre groups in Royal Oak and Birmingham.

“Nicole said that she gets to be a “zany character that is so ridiculous and different than how I am.”

Calvin Parsell plays the “drama queen” dog trainer Ian Wayne. He has done shows with the Ridgedale Players and in Warren.

“We’ve mostly been joking around,” Parsell said. “Everyone in the cast knows exactly what they need to do and how far to push jokes. It’s difficult without an audience. I’m looking forward to having someone to bounce off of.”

The “Knock ‘Em Dead,” Friday and Saturday shows will be going on at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows will be going on at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.

For more information, visit ridgedaleplayers.com.