Retail fraud case leads to two men on tethers for violent crimes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published November 20, 2024

Advertisement

HAZEL PARK — A man accused of shoplifting in Hazel Park is the suspect in violent crimes in Wayne County, police say, and so is his driver.

Officers with the Hazel Park Police Department were dispatched around 1:44 p.m. on Nov. 11 to the Kroger store at 23101 John R Road on a report of a retail fraud in progress.

According to Kroger management, a man had entered the store and stolen two 12-pack cases of Red Bull energy drinks valued at $22.99. The man then left the store, entering a black Ford Fusion driven by another individual.

Upon arriving in the area, police officers stopped the vehicle and placed the theft suspect under arrest. He was identified as Demond Larell Marc Smith, 22, of Detroit.

Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel said Smith had been wanted for other crimes as early as April, including traffic arrest warrants out of the 36th District Court in Detroit, a retail fraud warrant in Canton and a warrant for retail fraud out of the New Baltimore District Court.

Smith was also reportedly on a tether from Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court, where he was charged with carjacking, armed robbery and felony firearms violations. The chief said that his detectives could find no records of any bond conditions related to those charges.

The driver, meanwhile, was identified as Richa Ernest Gilmore, 23, also of Detroit. He is Smith’s cousin. Gilmore reportedly told police that he had remained in the parking lot while his cousin entered the store. During that time, Gilmore allegedly made contact with his own tether office.

Gilmore reportedly told officers that he was out on bond for attempted murder. Police searched his vehicle and allegedly found a .38-caliber revolver in the center console.

While Gilmore reportedly said he had a concealed pistol license, he did not have it with him. Police placed him under arrest and transported him to the Hazel Park Police Department.

Upon reviewing the case, detectives determined that Gilmore was indeed out on bond — specifically for charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and domestic violence, all out of Detroit.

The firearm was traced to Gilmore’s mother, who claimed to have left it in the vehicle. As for the concealed pistol license, Gilmore did have one but it was suspended. Hamel said there was no record that Gilmore had been notified of the suspension, however.

In addition, Hamel said there were no records showing his bond conditions, if any, from the Third Circuit Court. Gilmore was turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at their request.

As for Smith, he is charged with retail fraud, a 93-day misdemeanor. He was arraigned before Judge Brian Hartwell in the 43rd District Court of Hazel Park on Nov. 13.

Hamel said in an email that Smith had his bond set at $2,500 cash or surety and was being held at the Oakland County Jail. At press time, Smith was awaiting a court-appointed attorney.

As for Gilmore, his attorney on record, Kendrick Riggins, had not answered a request for comment by press time.

“It’s very concerning that these two individuals, charged with serious violent crimes, were both released with tethers, allowing them to commit additional crimes in Hazel Park,” Hamel said. “It’s also concerning that law enforcement was not made aware of their bond conditions upon re