RECAP: Week two of the MHSAA Football playoffs

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | Metro | Published November 12, 2024

METRO -- District champions have been crowned and players are shining on the brightest stage as the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs continue on.

The district finals brought league rematches, late-game heroics, and stat lines worthy of throwing another star towards a player’s name on the recruiting board.

Below is a recap from week two of the MHSAA football playoffs.





Highlanders keep rolling in 41-0 win over Clarkston, off to regionals

Senior Matteo Humbert has done about all you can ask from a veteran leader this season, but he isn’t finished just yet.

Rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns, Humbert showed why he was one of the strongest backs in the Oakland Activities Association this season as Adams (9-2) blanked OAA-Red rival Clarkston (7-4) 41-0.

The two teams squared off in week four of the regular season with Adams winning 28-10, but the Highlanders flexed its muscles a little bit more this time around.

Senior Tommy Offer had a 40-yard touchdown run and junior Cameron Dawood took a screen pass 85 yards to the house in the win.

Adams will now take on Grand Blanc in the regional finals Nov. 15 at Adams High School for the first time since 2021 when Adams defeated Grand Blanc 40-20 to reach the state finals.

The way both sides of the ball are playing for the Highlanders right now, they’re going to be a tough out for anybody.





DCC takes care of business against West Bloomfield, sets up heavyweight matchup with Belleville

The Shamrocks rushing attack stepped on the gas and never let up as senior Jaden Pydyn rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns while senior Lee Krueger, junior Samson Gash, and junior Cedric Williams all added a rushing score. Gash led all receivers with six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The Shamrocks (11-0) dominated West Bloomfield (5-6), but now it’s time to shift gears towards preparing for Belleville High School (10-1), who’s reached the state finals three-straight years (winning two state titles) and has an array of Division 1 college recruits.

This game isn’t just a heavyweight matchup locally, for national media will have all its eyes on Belleville senior quarterback Bryce Underwood, a five-star recruit currently committed to Louisiana State University.

Catholic Central’s defense hasn’t met a defense it didn’t match up well against so far this season, so it will be intriguing to see how a defense that’s allowed under 10 points per game all year matches up against a Belleville offense averaging 43 points per game.

Whoever walks out of the regionals finals Nov. 15 at Catholic Central High School the victor will likely be considered the team-to-beat in Division 1 football.





OLSM blanks Farmington 51-0

The Eaglets showcased just about everything on the offensive side, blanking Farmington (7-4) in a 51-0 win and completing the city of Farmington sweep.

St. Mary’s (8-3) had four touchdowns on the ground courtesy of seniors Axel Newell, Darrin Jones Jr. Bryson Williams, and Richard Goike while Williams also had a receiving touchdown in the win.

Newell was sharp under center, completing 11/15 for 111 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Jabin Gonzales, who replaced Newell when the game was out-of-hand, completed 4/5 for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eaglets will now travel to face Gibraltar Carlson (10-1), who is currently on a five-game win streak, Nov. 15 at Carlson High School for a shot at the state semifinals.





Groves handles neighborhood rival Seaholm 36-7

Seaholm (7-4) may have gotten the better end of Groves in the playoffs last year, but this is a completely different Falcons team.

Groves (11-0) dominated its neighborhood rival courtesy of senior quarterback Ryan Counts connecting with senior wideout/defensive back Chris Little for three touchdowns.

Little is a dynamic defensive back who can shut down anybody’s No. 1 wideout, but when he gets bored doing that he’s the Falcons’ top playmaker on the outside.

Counts and senior running back Noah Sanders also added a rushing touchdown each in the win.

Groves has been thought of as one of the better teams in Division 2 this year, but they’ll have a real test Nov. 15 when they host Warren De La Salle Collegiate, who’s reached the state finals for four-straight seasons.

Similar to Catholic Central and Belleville on the Division 1 side, expect the winner of this matchup to be considered the team-to-beat in Division 2 football.





Pilots take down Blue Devils 35-21

The Pilots (8-2) leaned on its rushing attack against a strong Grosse Pointe South (10-1) defense, tallying five touchdowns on the ground with junior Anthony Bitonti leading the way with three scores. Senior Mike Lopez and junior Damion King IV each added a touchdown run while senior Sebastian Rouse had two interceptions in the win.

De La Salle has now won five-straight matchups heading into the regional finals Nov. 15 against Birmingham Groves at Groves High School.

The Pilots last faced Groves in 2022 in the state semifinals, winning 43-15 and eventually capturing the Division 2 state championship.





Lutheran North on winning side of gridiron classic, beats Crosswell-Lexington

How about some school history and back-to-back district titles in the same night for the Mustangs.

Courtesy of a game-winning two-point conversion pass from junior Cam Kubik to senior Nate Nazarko, Lutheran North (10-1) won its second-straight state title and earned its highest win total ever in school history with 10.

Lutheran North’s thrilling overtime win wouldn’t have been possible without senior running back Vinnie Campisi rushing for 177 yards and five touchdowns to help the Mustangs advance to the regional finals.

Lutheran North will face the reigning Division 4 state champions in Harper Woods (8-3) Nov. 15 at Harper Woods High School.

Both schools last played in 2018 with Harper Woods winning 52-13 in the first round of districts.





Notre Dame Prep offense continues impressive run, routs Corunna 56-7

The Fighting Irish offense keeps on rolling.

Senior Billy Collins led the rushing attack again with 10 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown while senior Drew Heimbuch found the endzone three times while adding 53 yards on the ground. Senior Joey DeCasas also had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the win.

Notre Dame Prep was eliminated by Corunna last season in the playoffs in a close loss, so this win was a little personal.

The Fighting Irish (9-1) will now shift its attention towards Armada, who is 10-1 and on a five-game win streak, Nov. 15 at Notre Dame Prep High School in the regional finals.