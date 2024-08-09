Players to watch in the OAA football league

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | Metro | Published August 9, 2024

Troy senior Noah Oury carries the ball. Photo by Donna Dalziel

West Bloomfield senior wideout Elisha Durham attempts to make a grab with two defenders around him. Photo by Donna Dalziel

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — C & G Newspapers sports reporter Jonathan Szczepaniak looks at players to watch in the Oakland Activities Association League.

Elisha Durham, West Bloomfield

A 50/50 ball is more like a 90/10 when it’s in the vicinity of Durham.

As a junior in 2023, Durham had a breakout campaign for the Lakers, racking up 41 receptions for 1,124 reception yards and 11 TDs.

West Bloomfield had an array of receivers with 2024 senior Nigel Dunton, 2025 senior Kamren Flowers and Durham all sharing the receptions, but Durham still found a way to separate himself.

More often than not, when 2024 senior quarterback Reqez Nance found himself in trouble he’d take a deep shot to Durham. Having that kind of trust in a receiver speaks volumes to Durham’s playmaking capability.

Currently a three-star recruit (according to 247sports) with offers from various D1 colleges — such as the University of Wisconsin, the University of Toledo, Central Michigan University and Western Michigan University — another monster year from Durham should only result in more colleges looking his way.

There’s very few wide receivers who possess the type of hands Durham has, which is why he holds the rank as one of the top high school receivers in Michigan.

Matteo Humbert, Rochester Adams

Having a nearly four-minute highlight tape for both offense and defensive plays should tell you all you need to know about Humbert and what he brings to the table.

Humbert may not have the college offers stacking up for him, but he has the skill-set and heart all college coaches are looking for.

Handling the bulk of the carries for the Highlanders offense and anchoring the linebacker core, Humbert does whatever is asked of him, and he does it with extreme efficiency.

He’s a gritty, north-and-south kind of runner with the ball in his hands, and he’s equally as physical when he’s going after a ball carrier, but can also drop back in coverage if needed.

Wherever the football is on the field, you’re guaranteed to see No. 39 right near it.

Hopefully, an impressive senior year throws some attention Humbert’s way, because it’s well deserved.

Chris Little, Birmingham Groves

What can you say about the Grand Valley State University commit other than he’s an absolute athletic freak?

Against Birmingham Seaholm last year, Little made one of the greatest catches you’ll ever see in a high school football game, running a fade route towards the corner of the back end zone and reaching up for a one-handed grab over a Seaholm defender.

The best part? That’s not even the position he earned first team all-State honors for. As a defensive back, he tallied seven interceptions to notch his career total at 17 now in only two seasons as a starter.

Little is a natural athlete with elite-level speed and playmaking ability, making him a defensive back with explosive closing speed who can wrap up on a tackle or lockdown any receiver.

On the offensive side, he tallied 620 receiving yards and 4 TDs this year. So whatever side of the ball you’re on, Little can make you pay with his skill-set.

Jordan Melton, Southfield A&T

There’s a lot of question marks surrounding Southfield A&T and its flurry of losses, from graduation to head coach Aaron Marshall now manning the sidelines for Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, but the Southfield A&T defense should still be strong, courtesy of safety Melton.

A key member of the state championship-winning defensive unit in 2023, Melton led a defense that held one of the most prolific offenses in Michigan high school football, Belleville, to only 10 points at halftime to help win the school’s first-ever state title.

Melton has a natural nose for the ball and can drop back in coverage, which is a necessity for an OAA White league that can be pass-heavy.

From a leadership standpoint, Melton learned from guys like Dorian Freeman and Reggie Gardner on the defensive side, so he knows what is expected for this unit to click in 2024.

With Melton anchoring the defense along with some key returners, expect the Southfield A&T defense to hold its own.

Melton currently has offers from Wayne State University and Lawrence Technological University.

Penn Roberts, Birmingham Seaholm

Roberts simply embodies everything that Seaholm football is about, which is a blue-collar, hard-nosed brand of football.

As a linebacker, Roberts embraces contact and has a natural nose for the ball on the defensive side.

When he’s a running back, the mentality doesn’t change. Roberts can either lay a block on a rushing defender to free up some time for his quarterback or space for his running back, or he can drag three defenders with him as he carries the ball.

After graduating a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, especially with lead ball carrier Granden Kinnie graduated, Roberts will be someone Seaholm heavily leans on this year on both sides of the ball.

Noah Oury, Troy

Standing at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Oury is a physical quarterback who can showcase just about any ability the position asks for on the football field.

A Grand Valley State University commit, Oury has the arm talent that translates to the next level, combined with the mobility to evade the pocket and either find an open receiver or run at a defender.

Troy was on the cusp of reaching its fourth-consecutive state playoff last year after starting 3-0, but a rocky finish saw the Colts slip to 5-4, a tough record compared to the 7-3 and 8-2 record the Colts had the two seasons prior.

With Oury under center, Troy is never out of a game as long as the receivers are still running and the offensive line is still standing.

Other players to watch:

Kamren Flowers (WR), West Bloomfield

Beau Jackson (QB), West Bloomfield

Tristan Hill (QB), Lake Orion

Ryan Rocheleau (WR), Lake Orion

Greyson Clark (ATH), Clarkston

Lachlan Tillotson (WR), Rochester Adams

Ryland Watters (QB), Rochester Adams

Luke Johnson (RB/LB), Oxford

Spencer Beckeman (OL), Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Brandon Dobos Jr. (FB/LB), Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Jevon Jones (DL), Harper Woods

Bryant Weatherspoon (OL/DL), Harper Woods

Colby Bailey (RB), Harper Woods

Matthew McCraw (LB), Harper Woods

Nick Hardy (WR), Birmingham Groves

Noah Sanders (RB), Birmingham Groves

Mario Campoy-Lovasco (RB), Birmingham Groves

Avery Gach (OL/DL), Birmingham Groves

Kenneth Brooks (LB), Southfield A&T

Jaun Mitchell (WR), Southfield A&T

Jack Lower (RB/LB), Rochester

Daniel Vukaj (TE/LB), Farmington

Payton Parsons (WR/DB), Bloomfield Hills

Wesley Billings (K), Birmingham Seaholm

Ron’Dre Austion (DB), Oak Park

Brendon Rice (DL), North Farmington

Terrance James (WR), North Farmington

Jaielen Peacock (WR), Troy

Nathan Piggott (WR/DB), Troy Athens

Cooper Voeffray (WR/DB), Auburn Hills Avondale

Jaden Mills (ATH), Ferndale

Blaze Jeffries (WR/CB), Royal Oak

Khanye Donalson (QB), Pontiac

Benjamin Bullock (LB), Berkley