OU Police investigate attempted robbery inside Oakview Hall

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 12, 2024

Five men wearing ski masks reportedly tried to rob a female student on the second floor of Oakview Hall. Photo by Mary Beth Almond

ROCHESTER HILLS — Oakland University Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened at a campus dorm room the morning of Nov. 6.

Police said five men wearing ski masks approached a female student on the second floor of Oakview Hall as she was walking back to her dorm room at 12:30 a.m.

The men asked if she “wanted some company” and if she had a roommate, according to police. They then asked if they could take her car for a ride, according to police.

One of the men tried to take her car keys from her hand, and a struggle ensued as she yelled for help, according to reports. Her roommate then opened the door to their room, causing all five suspects to run away. Police said the men were all roughly 6 feet tall and were all wearing dark jackets and ski masks. No other description was provided.

Oakland University officials said investigators have reviewed many hours of video footage from an extensive number of security cameras both inside and outside the building in efforts to locate and identify suspects. They have also interviewed residents on the floor to obtain additional information, but no suspects had been taken into custody at press time.

As the investigation continues, police have increased Oakview Hall building checks conducted by officers, and University Housing has increased resident assistant rounds in the building. University Housing has also increased daily hours during which ID card access is required to enter the building, according to university officials.

Student residents have been reminded that student housing building doors should never be propped open and individuals should never be allowed into housing facilities without using security swipe devices.

Any student or campus community members who feel uncomfortable walking to a building or vehicle can call the OUPD at (248) 370-3331 to utilize the SafeWalk police escort program. Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call OUPD at (248) 370-3331.