Meeting Nov. 27 will address Eastpointe Community Schools’ big plans

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 21, 2024

Shutterstock image

EASTPOINTE — At the Nov. 11 Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Christina Gibson gave an update on the district’s long-term facilities master plan.

Families should have received a communication from the district earlier this month about the changes, which include making the district’s four elementary schools — Pleasantview, Forest Park, Bellview and Crescentwood — grades K-5 for the 2025-2026 school year. Bellview and Pleasantview currently are grades 3-5 while Crescentwood and Forest Park are grades K-2.

The plan also includes creating a 6-12 unified campus designed to centralize resources and opportunities for all secondary students. The Early Learning Center will remain as a stand-alone program.

School officials will hold a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 27, to discuss the plan to unify the 6-12 campus. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon inside the media center at Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave.

District staff is looking to build a team of 40 people to help define the secondary programs, academics and partnerships that will help students succeed. If interested, contact the superintendent’s office at (586) 533-3023.