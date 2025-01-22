Looking Back: St. Clair Shores Police Department

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

Published January 22, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The first Police Department in what would become St. Clair Shores was organized on June 1, 1926, with four men and two motorcycles, with offices at 11 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue. In 1927, the department moved to 11 Mile Road and Harper Avenue in the Town Hall, with an additional two men and two cars. By 1932, the department had moved again, to Nine Mile Road and Mack Avenue. By this time, there were eight full-time officers, one part-time officer and a chief.

Harvey E. Champine was appointed chief on Jan. 1, 1945; he served 24 years in that role. During Champine’s tenure the department’s size quadrupled. In 1946, the village voted to adopt civil service, providing for competitive written and oral examinations for those wishing to join the department. A pension plan for officers was also adopted.

By the time St. Clair Shores became a city in 1951, the department had grown to 23 men. In 1962, the department moved again, to a new building at 11 Mile Road and Jefferson, across the street from the previous station. There were 69 men at that time on the force.

That “new” building, which just closed, opened May 9, 1962. This photograph of the building was taken March 4, 1978.

We look forward to seeing the “new” new building in 2025.

To view other historic photographs, visit: https://sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library