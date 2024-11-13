Looking Back: Snowplows in the Shores

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 13, 2024

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In 1928, when St. Clair Shores was still the Village of St. Clair Shores, its population was just under 7,000, and the village maintained 35 miles of paved roads.

During the 1930s and 1940s, the village grew steadily, reaching nearly 20,000 residents by the 1950 census. By 1960, the population had surged to almost 77,000. By 1972, the city of St. Clair Shores had grown to over 88,000 people. The Department of Public Works managed 187 miles of paved streets and an additional five miles of unpaved roads.

This photo, taken around 1972, shows St. Clair Shores Department of Public Works employees preparing snowplows for the coming winter. At that time, the DPW had 22 staff members and 178 pieces of equipment.

The 1972-1973 winter brought about 45 inches of snow to the metro Detroit area.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library