Local Realtor on a quest to find history of Roseville house

The home at 19904 McKinnon St., near Gratiot Avenue and Masonic Boulevard, sits on three quarters of an acre of property.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 21, 2024

Local investor Ingo Pridoehl, left, and Realtor Cheryl Gable are in the process of renovating a home in Roseville that was built in 1921 at 19904 McKinnon St. Gable has been doing research to find out more about the home’s history. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROSEVILLE — There is a home, built in 1921 and located at 19904 McKinnon St., whose charm and architectural style caught the attention of local Realtor Cheryl Gable.

While investor Ingo Pridoehl has owned the home for several years, the house is currently vacant and will soon be on the market.

“It’s my primary business to take the worst dilapidated houses and turn it into one of the most beautiful houses on the street,” Pridoehl said. “This is what I enjoy doing.”

Gable has been trying to find out more about the house that features a circular driveway, mahogany staircase and double fireplaces: one upstairs and one downstairs. She’s also been researching all she can to find out any history of its past owners.

Because the home sits on three quarters of an acre, Gable believes the house was once owned by someone of prominence. There also is the possibility that the homeowner shared the parcel with other family members.

“I sleuthed around as best I could,” said Gable, of Keller Williams Great Lakes, the Monzo Group, which is based in Mount Clemens. “Nobody has lived there for at least 10 years. We’d love to know a little of the pedigree. It enriches the history of the home.”

The belief, too, is that the house might have been a Sears, Roebuck and Co. home that was purchased for a few thousand dollars little more than 100 years ago. According to the website searshouses.com, a Sears home was ordered from a specialty Sears catalog with blueprints and building supplies.

A Sears house could be built by the homeowner or through a contractor. The homebuilder followed an instruction booklet to help in the organized construction process. The website states the purchase came with all the parts needed for the house, including lumber, roofing, wiring, plumbing, windows and doorknobs, and more.

“We do think it was a kit home. It’s a beautiful, two-story Dutch colonial. It was one of the more elaborate Sears choices,” Gable said. “My intention is to try to get background information on it.”

Although the colonial is located near the busy intersection of Masonic Boulevard and Gratiot Avenue, its large backyard and historic look give it a cozy feel. The 2,276-square-foot house includes three bedrooms, a large kitchen, a dining area, living space and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

The house was gutted and underwent several renovations that include electrical, plumbing and insulation updates. The kitchen has been modernized, and the exterior is new. The project has been a lot of work, but worth it.

“It’s a massive rebuild,” Gable said. “It’s been taken up to today’s style of living.”

That includes a new, modern full bathroom, a stackable washer and dryer, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

“There’s new drywall and a brand-new garage,” Pridoehl said. “It’s in a super nice location on McKinnon.”

“The sunroom we’re making into an office. All the stairs are original and the staircase is solid as a rock,” Gable said. “There are a lot of French doors, and any finished wood is going to be original.”

Gable and Pridoehl have taken proper steps with the city’s Building Department as the house gets ready to be put up for sale.

Anyone who has information on the history of the home is encouraged to contact Gable at (586) 804-1873 or cheryl.gable@kw.com.