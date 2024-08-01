Local organization helps teens ‘sparkle’ at homecoming

By: Maria Allard | Metro | Published August 1, 2024

Sparkle Network will hold its Dress Into a Dream Homecoming Dress Sale at various locations this summer. Photo provided by Moe Lietz

METRO DETROIT — Sparkle Network will again help young ladies enjoy their high school homecoming dances this fall.

Sparkle Network Founder Moe Lietz, a 1992 Romeo High School graduate, is holding her annual Dress Into a Dream Homecoming Dress Sale. Dresses of all sizes and lengths are available for $10 each.

Lietz has set up a number of locations where students can shop. Some dresses are gently used, while others are brand-new.

For the first time this year, Sparkle Network will offer separate pieces, including pants, tops and skirts in limited sizes for $5 each. All proceeds will be used to replenish items for the nonprofit organization’s Prom Closet Project Tour 2025, which offers dresses for prom night.

The program is by appointment only. Students must register in advance to set up a time to shop. Appointments are available at the Sparkle Network website at sparklenetwork.org.

The following dates and locations are scheduled: Aug. 23-24 at American House East 1, located at 17255 Common Road in Roseville, and Aug. 25 at Front Door Housekeeping, 11255 Hall Road, Unit No. 104, in Utica.

Other dates include Aug. 30 at the Meadowbrook Center for Learning Differences, 811 Oakwood Drive, Suite No. 203, in Rochester; Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at T-Tech Solutions, 1172 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy.

For more information, email sparkle.network3@gmail.com, call (248) 840-8136 or visit the website.



