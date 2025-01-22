Library to host presentation on making maple syrup

Antonio Cosme leads a maple syrup making presentation at Rouge Park.

Photo provided by Antonio Cosme

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published January 22, 2025

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — According to Antonio Cosme, who is the land stewardship manager with the Friends of Rouge Park, “Any maple tree can be tapped.”

“Anybody can tap a tree right on their front lawn,” Cosme said. “You could easily learn how to do it safely. Anyone can make maple syrup. All they need is (a) spile, a corollary size drill bit, a bucket and a maple tree.”

Cosme has been tapping trees for about seven years and will host a presentation from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Southfield Public Library, located at 26300 Evergreen Road.

As part of his presentation, he will demonstrate how to tap a tree and discuss the sugar bush in Detroit and the challenges they’ve faced, as well as the history of the Native American tradition of making maple syrup.

Colonialism and the displacement of Indigenous people is also set to be part of the presentation. Cosme explained that maple syrup is made in Rouge Park in collaboration with the Detroit Indigenous Peoples Alliance, the Black to the Land Coalition and Friends of Rouge Park.

The next maple syrup tapping will take place the morning of Feb. 2 at Rouge Park, located at 21860 Joy Road.

“This is a Black and Indigenous-led project, and the values of our sugar bush are definitely rooted in decolonization and abolition,” Cosme said. “Anybody can come and volunteer. It’s very open, but in terms of, like, who the leadership is, we’re just very clear about it.”

Cosme said that the season for maple syrup tapping differs from northern Michigan’s, which is typically in February, March, and into April.

In southern Michigan, the season is January and February, with the trees typically tapped out by March.

According to Cosme, the majority of the trees in Rouge Park are around 50-70 years old and some of the maple trees are hundreds of years old.

He said that some of the “really, really” old ones are probably going to get some sort of old growth designation this year.

This year, Rouge Park celebrates its 100th anniversary, with celebrations happening all year to mark the centennial.

Cosme added that Rouge Park will kick off the year-long celebration with Winterfest 2025 from noon-4 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Rouge Park Amphitheater.

The free, annual tradition includes outdoor activities, live music and food.

Cosme’s presentation at the library is part of the Gardening Guru series hosted by retired Southfield Librarian Barb Klimkowski.

As a nature and garden lover, Klimkowski puts together the Gardening Guru programming to bring unique, interactive education to other garden enthusiasts in the community.

She connected with Cosme after attending a maple sugar-making workshop.

“So I showed up at that program and Antonio was the one leading the workshop. And it turns out that he was talking about how they were able to tap maple syrup over at Rouge Park,” Klimkowski said. “And I thought, ‘What a great idea.’ What we’re going to do is have Antonio come and talk about it in January, and then if anyone wants to go and participate in February, I was kind of trying to piggyback my program with what they’re already doing in the park.”

Klimkowski explained that the Gardening Guru series has invited speakers who have covered everything from Native American farming practices to endangered warblers in the northern Lower Peninsula.

According to her, she draws inspiration from being out in the community and seeing what others are doing in nature.

“When I run into people or I go to talks or whatever, and I think it’s going to be interesting, I get in touch with them and we set up a presentation,” Klimkowski said. “That’s basically it. That’s kind of what I feel like I’m doing in the community. My calling, you might say.”

Klimkowski said that in addition to Cosme’s presentation this month, interested attendees can look forward to a presentation on raising backyard chickens in March by Sarah Vermiglio, who is the chair for the city of Southfield’s Wildlife Advisory Commission.

A gardening basics presentation is set to follow in April.

For more information on the Southfield Public Library, visit www.southfieldlibrary.org.

To learn more about making maple syrup and other happenings in Rouge Park, visit www.rougepark.org.