In the MAC football league, these are some players to watch

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | Metro | Published August 9, 2024

Utica Eisenhower senior Conner Temple runs through the Utica defense. File photo by Erin Sanchez

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse senior Donovan Rey celebrates after scoring a touchdown. File photo by Erin Sanchez

METRO DETROIT — C & G Newspapers sports reporter Jonathan Szczepaniak looks at players to watch in the Macomb Area Conference.

Brady Hamby, Macomb Dakota

If Dakota needs a couple of yards to earn a first down, it knows who to turn to.

The Cougars’ Swiss Army knife, Hamby is one of the more versatile players in the MAC courtesy of his ability to run the ball down the defense, throw to an open receiver or just dominate an opposing team’s offense at the linebacker position.

In 2023, the Ferris State University commit posted 927 total yards and 16 touchdowns offensively while racking up 120 total tackles (75 solo), five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss defensively, earning first team all-state honors as a linebacker.

While Dakota’s quarterback, Jadon Ford, battled injuries throughout the year, Hamby stepped up and made an impact in the passing game like his older brother, Ethan Hamby, now a quarterback at Northwood University, used to do on the field for the Cougars.

Whatever head coach Greg Baur needs from Hamby, he’ll deliver. Hamby possesses a nose for the football and has great tackling mechanics and pursuit, making him one of the more polished tackles around.

Similar to his style of defense, Hamby is simply a bulldozer with the ball in his hands and the only time he stops is when he crosses the endzone.

Conner Temple, Utica Eisenhower

Eisenhower carried the best defense in the MAC Red last year by allowing only 15.6 points per game against league opponents, and Eisenhower will lean heavily on Temple to help anchor the defense again.

The Eagles graduated a slew of starting defensive players in 2023, but teams shouldn’t be eager to test the defense with Temple still leading the way.

A physical player in the secondary, Temple does a great job of tracking the quarterback’s eyes and reading the pass.

On the offensive side, he’s one of the Eagles’ premier weapons at the wideout spot, hauling in 790 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning all-MAC honors.

If Eisenhower is going to stay competitive in the MAC Red, Temple, who currently holds an offer from Grand Valley State University, will be a key reason why.

Joseph Celaj, Romeo

Kickers, especially at the high school level, don’t get enough love for what they can provide for their team.

In the case of Celaj, Romeo is always a threat to put up three points as long as it’s in the opposing team’s territory.

Currently a four-star ranked kicker by Kohl’s Professional Camps, a camp and evaluation resource for kickers, long snappers and punters, Celaj puts on a show with each kick.

He easily has the leg to make a 60-yarder and showed his efficiency in 2023 by going 18/18 in PATs and 12/13 on field goals, hitting five from 40-plus yards (including a 49-yarder).

Only entering his junior season, there are a few state records Celaj has within his sights, such as the career field goals made at 39 (held by former Northville kicker Jake Moody) and the longest field goal at 59 yards (held by former Warren Woods Tower kicker Doug Kochanski).

Eric Slater, Roseville

Roseville has had an abundance of athletes the past few years under head coach Vernard Snowden, and Slater stands out among the crowd.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Slater’s size creates matchup nightmares on its own, but it’s his ability to catch in traffic and athleticism that separates him from other receivers in the MAC.

Earning first team all-state honors last year, Slater tallied 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns for Roseville and should be ready for another impressive season with Ferris State University commit Jordan Simes back at quarterback.

Get Slater in space and he will make teams pay, or throw it up and let his size and pass-catching ability go to work.

Mahti Gwilly, Utica

One of the more underappreciated players around the MAC, Gwilly hasn’t gained the type of traction on the recruiting trail as he should.

He’s only entering his junior season, but when you talk about elite-level playmakers who take over a game, Gwilly is that type of player.

He carries the same type of explosive speed and impact that his older brother, Numehnne Gwilly, a Siena Heights University commit and 2024 graduate, did for Utica the past few seasons, but now it’s time for the younger Gwilly to make his mark.

Posting 68 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery on the defensive side, the edge rusher and hybrid linebacker was a force for the Chieftains defense.

He displays the type of speed not possessed by most edge rushers or linebackers, but brings a type of physicality only a three-time all-state powerlifter would know how.

On the offensive side, when given the chance to showcase his quickness, he tallied three touchdowns.

Gwilly is one of the more gifted athletes on the football field and it would be a surprise to no one if he’s a first team all-state selection soon.

Donovan Rey, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

Similar to Gwilly, Rey is a player who should be earning much more love on the recruiting trail than he currently is.

A do-it-all kind of player, L’Anse Creuse relies heavily on Rey to be its primary ball carrier and anchor for the defensive unit.

In 2023, Rey rushed for 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns while tallying 52 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and four tackles for a loss.

He’s an all-around athlete who can make plays no matter where you put him, and a college coach is going to find a diamond in the rough if Rey is given a chance.

Other players to watch:

Deshaun Lanier (WR), Chippewa Valley

Eric Thomas Jr. (WR), Chippewa Valley

Di’Mari Malone (LB), Macomb Dakota

Justin Bell (OT), Macomb Dakota

Jadon Ford (QB), Macomb Dakota

Isaiah Domey (RB), New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Gerry Hanson III (WR/DB), New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Jude Osanaiye (DE), Sterling Heights Stevenson

Andrew Knight (QB), Sterling Heights Stevenson

Jack Lupo (QB), Grosse Pointe South

Wyatt Hepner (DB), Grosse Pointe South

Vince Vachon (WR), Grosse Pointe South

Desmond Straughton (ATH), Roseville

Jordan Simes (QB), Roseville

Michael Chude (DE), Roseville

Bobby Clark II (OT), St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Nathan Wolschleger (OL), Macomb L’Anse Creuse North

Derek Grygorcewicz (WR/CB), Port Huron

Mike Kronner (QB), Warren Mott

Amir Morelan (WR/DB), Port Huron Northern

Lincoln Watkins (TE), Port Huron Northern

Kameran Hayward (WR/DB), Warren Cousino

Corshaun Williams (WR/DB), Fraser

Michael Brown (QB/WR/DB), Utica Ford II

Evan Bainbridge (OL/DL), Grosse Pointe North

Demontae Edwards (WR/DB), Warren Fitzgerald

Aidan Grzesikowski (QB/DB), Madison Heights Lamphere

Ja’Sean Dean (WR/DB), St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Amari Richardson (TE), Warren Woods Tower

Jawuan Kimble (WR/DB), Sterling Heights

Collin Gabler (TE/DE), Marine City

Mason Delor (LB/CB), Marysville

Masai Ali (RB), Center Line

Rafeal Payne (RB/LB), St. Clair Shores South Lake

Ben Farkas (QB/ATH), St. Clair

Montrell Parker (RB/DB), Hazel Park

Hunter Garrison (RB/DB), Clawson

Jeremiah Hutson (WR/DB), Warren Lincoln