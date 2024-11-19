The Friday Five — Nov. 21-24

Metro | Published November 19, 2024

1. Santa parade

Nov. 23 • Mount Clemens

10 a.m. Nov. 23, Main Street from Church to Clinton streets in Mount Clemens, mountclemenssantaparade.com

2. Tree lightings

Nov. 21-24 • Various locations

Detroit

Also live entertainment, Olympic figure skaters and other performers, hot cocoa giveaways, Santa visit, food trucks and more, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Campus Martius, 800 Woodward Ave., downtowndetroit.org/events

Grosse Pointe

Hot cocoa, carols, s’mores, characters from North Pole, outdoor movies and photo opportunities, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 (tree lighting at 6 p.m.), The Village - Downtown Grosse Pointe, Kercheval Avenue between Cadieux and Neff roads, thevillagegrossepointe.org

Grosse Pointe Farms

Hot cocoa, marshmallow toasting, vintage holiday marketplace, caroling and more, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 24 (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.), The War Memorial, 32 Lake Shore Drive, free but registration required, warmemorial.org/eventcalendar11/treelighting2024

Harrison Township

Also Santa and reindeer visits, make ornament, hear holiday music and warm up with cocoa, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Harrison Township Public Library, 38255 L’Anse Creuse, htlibrary.org/events/event/light-up-the-night

Rochester Hills

Also holiday music, Santa visit, fireworks, food trucks, stilt walkers, fire and LED performers, balloon twisters, Grinch and Cindy Lou Who appearances, and arts and crafts, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, The Village of Rochester Hills, 104 N. Adams Road, thevorh.com/events

Waterford

Santa and reindeer visits, crafts, games, cookie decorating and more, 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23 (tree lighting at 5:40 p.m.), Waterford Township Hall, 5200 Civic Center Drive, waterfordmi.gov/1380/holiday-hoopla-tree-lighting

3. Celebration of Dreams fundraiser

Nov. 24 • Shelby Township

Presented by The Rainbow Connection (grants wishes to Michigan kids battling life-threatening illnesses), features entertainment, holiday raffles, Gifts Galore silent auction, dinner and Wish Child Fashion Show, 5 p.m. Nov. 24, The Palazzo Grande, 54660 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, e.givesmart.com/events/zqx

4. Art markets/craft shows

Nov. 21-24 • Various locations

Mount Clemens

• Holiday Market features nearly 100 Michigan artisans, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, continues daily (except Mondays and Nov. 27-28) until Dec. 22, Anton Art Center, 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens, theartcenter.org/holiday-market

• Craft fair presented by Macomb County 4-H, open to ages 19 and younger, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mount Clemens YMCA, 10 North River Road in Mount Clemens, events.anr.msu.edu/4Hcraftfairymca

Royal Oak

Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition features 60 juried artists, live entertainment, food vendors and adult beverages, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 21-22, indoor at Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, (248) 246-3276

Shelby Township

Walk for the Red Charity Craft Show, hosted by Neighbors United to benefit firefighters battling cancer, 40 artisans expected, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23, Disabled American Veterans Hall, 47326 Dequindre Road, facebook.com/neighborsunitedmi

Warren

• CBA Holiday Arts & Crafts Show, also 50-50, cookie walk, concessions, and pierogi, pies and fresh greenery for sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, plus Sip & Shop pre-sale 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, De La Salle Collegiate High School, 14600 Common Road, delasallehs.com/events/craft-show

• Juried Craft Show includes gifts, handmade décor, wreaths, crafts, food, baked goods and more, no strollers allowed but babysitting available, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Warren Woods Tower High School, 13900 Bunert Road, Facebook

5. Plays and musicals

Nov. 21-24 • Various locations

‘A Christmas Carol’

8 p.m. Nov. 22, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23, and 2 p.m. Nov. 24, continues select times and dates until Dec. 22, Meadow Brook Theatre on campus of Oakland University, 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, mbtheatre.com/a-christmas-carol-24-25

‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’

Performance by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24, also Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 5-8 and 12-15, Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, stagecrafters.org

'Me and My Girl'

Described as “The Princess Diaries” meets “My Fair Lady," features 100-plus students in cast, crew and orchestra, 7 p.m. Nov. 21-22 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Bloomfield Hills High School, 4200 Andover Road, bhhs.ludus.com

