The Friday Five — Dec. 27-29

C&G Newspapers | Published December 18, 2024

Advertisement

1. Hanukkah festivities

Dec. 28-29 • Various locations

Birmingham

Presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills, includes lighting of 12-foot menorah, festive music and treats, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., free but registration required, bhchabad.org/chanukah

Huntington Woods

Presented by Chabad Programs in Huntington Woods, includes menorah lighting, hot latkes, doughnuts, guess the dreidel count and fire show, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Scotia Park, 10853 Lincoln Drive, RSVP required, chabadhw.com

Novi

Presented by Chabad of Novi, includes ice dreidel and ice menorah carvings at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and lighting at 7:15 p.m., also doughnuts, chocolate gelt and candy, and crafts, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, novijewishcenter.com

Rochester

Presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Troy, includes lighting of ice menorah, ice skating, Hanukkah food and more, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Suburban Ice Rochester, 52999 Dequindre Road, jewishtroy.com

Royal Oak

Presented by Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center, see ice menorah created from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 29, then lighting at 5 p.m. followed by doughnuts, hot cocoa, latkes, fire show, gelt drop, train ride and more, plus Chanukah Village Walk featuring activities and giveaways at local businesses from 4-6 p.m., meet (and get map) at Eagle Plaza, corner of South Center Street and West Fourth Street, RSVP encouraged, jewishroyaloak.com/events/menorahlighting2024

Read more: New Chanukah Village to lead up to menorah lighting Dec. 29

West Bloomfield

Presented by The Shul and Friendship Circle, includes menorah lighting, entertainment by Crazy Craig, live music, crafts, and latkes, soup and other food, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 28, gym at Friendship Circle, 6892 W. Maple Road, RSVP to mendel@friendshipcircle.org or at theshul.net

2. Jurassic Quest

Dec. 27-29 • Novi

Scientifically-accurate dinosaurs, real fossils, exhibits, live shows, dino rides, bounce houses, inflatables, face painting and more, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 27 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 28-29, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, jurassicquest.com

3. Pickleball tournament

Dec. 28 • Sterling Heights

11 a.m. Dec. 28 for beginners (must know rules) and 2 p.m. for advanced players, ages 18 and older, Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Road, registration required, bit.ly/3vM7Shp

4. Planet Antics

Dec. 28 • Hamtramck

Variety show with 50-plus local artists performing music, sketch comedy, stand-up comedy and more, 8-11 p.m. Dec. 28 (doors at 7:30 p.m.), Planet Ant Theatre, 2320 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, planetant.com/events

5. Holiday leftovers

Dec. 27-29 • Various locations

Last weekend for these festive events:

Aurora

Take mile walk through forest of holiday lights and sounds, also use magic wand to unlock hidden surprises, takes approximately one hour to complete, select times starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 27-29, Glenlore Trails, 3860 Newtown Road in Commerce Township, glenloretrails.com

Christmas Holiday Magic

Walk streets to see lights and classic docrations, take part in artisan crafting and timeless holiday activities, and ride 1800s-era Huckleberry Railroad, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 27-29, Crossroads Village, 6140 Bray Road in Flint, geneseecountyparks.org/christmas-holiday-magic

Holly Dazzle

See Christmas scenes along three-quarter mile outdoor trail, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and 5-9 p.m. Dec. 29, also Polar Pub Crawl at 7 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and Run Run Rudolph 5K at 5 p.m. Dec. 28, Michigan Renaissance Festival, 12600 Dixie Highway in Holly, hollydazzle.com

'The Lost Christmas Eve'

Rock holiday tradition performed by Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave. in Detroit, trans-siberian.com

Magic of Lights

Drive-through event features displays and digital animations comprising 2 million-plus lights, 5:30-10 p.m. Dec. 27-29, parking area at Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston, 313presents.com/events/detail/magic-of-lights

'‘Twas The Night Before…'

Cirque du Soleil Christmas show based on Clement Clarke Moore's poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas," 8 p.m. Dec. 27, noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 28, and noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 29, Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave. in Detroit, cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before

Winter Wonder Lights

Self-guided tour of lights on grounds of Meadow Brook Estate, also view decorations and rooms inside Meadow Brook Hall, plus music, specialty drinks, selfie stations, bonfires and more, select times starting at 5:30 Dec. 27-29, 350 Estate Drive in Rochester, meadowbrookhall.org/holidays

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.