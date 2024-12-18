New Chanukah Village to lead up to menorah lighting Dec. 29

Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center is getting ready for its sixth annual menorah lighting and brand-new Chanukah Village experience that will take place 4-6 p.m. Dec. 29.

Photo provided by the Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published December 18, 2024

Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein will be saying words of prayer and lighting the ice menorah candles. Photo provided by the Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center is getting ready for its sixth annual menorah lighting and brand-new Chanukah Village experience that will take place 4-6 p.m. Dec. 29.

Chanukah is an eight-day celebration that begins this year on the evening of Dec. 25 and runs to Jan. 2. The holiday tradition is to light one candle of a menorah each of the eight nights to symbolize the winning of light over darkness.

“The general message is for every person in every situation, especially when it is dark, to light a candle and that light can go far,” Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein said. “It’s the idea of bringing light to the world, which is a very universal idea.”

From 4 to 5 p.m., members of the Royal Oak community can visit Eagle Plaza, on the corner of South Center Street and West Fouth Street in Royal Oak, where they can receive a bag with a map of the Chanukah Village.

The map will take participants throughout the downtown area to different businesses that will be having different activities and giveaways.

“Its (each store is) going to have fun things to do, and they can collect whatever they receive at the stores,” Glitsenstein said.

The Chanukah Village is going to be at no cost to those who wish to participate. Glitsenstein said that the event has local sponsors as well as sponsorship from the Downtown Development Authority.

Member of the Chabad Jewish Center and Royal Oak resident Mike Sherman said that he enjoys the menorah lighting ceremony every year.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the holiday of Chanukah with family and friends,” Sherman said. “It’s a very festive holiday and is a nice chance to be together to celebrate this happy time of year.”

The menorah will be made out of ice, hand-carved, starting at 4 p.m. People who wish to see the menorah being created can stop by Eagle Plaza from 4 to 5p.m.

Starting at 5 p.m. will be the menorah lighting ceremony. Glitsenstein will be reading some words of prayer and then the candles of the menorah will be lit.

Glitsenstein said that the Chanukah Village and the menorah lighting ceremony is open to all members and religions of the Royal Oak community.

Sherman said that this is a great opportunity for his neighbors to learn more about the Jewish faith, and the event promotes understanding among different people and religions.

“The United States is such a melting pot of ethnic groups and religions,” Sherman said. “It is nice when we can come together to help celebrate each other’s holidays and each other’s special times. It just adds extra warmth to the holidays.”

During the ice menorah lighting ceremony, there will be doughnuts, hot chocolate, latkes, a fire show, a Chanukah train ride for the kids and more.

Glitsenstein said that a favorite event that happens each year directly after the lighting of the menorah is the gelt drop.

During the gelt drop, chocolate coins wrapped in silver or gold paper are dropped over the crowd from someone in a tall firetruck lift.

“We have a custom of giving money to kids during this holiday; the idea is to educate them about using money in a wise and kind way,” Glitsenstein said. “So we give them ‘money,’ and have them decide how to use the money. Typically, we try to encourage them to donate part of the money and keep some for themselves.”

Glitsenstein said that some people only come to the ceremony for the gelt drop because it is so much fun for the kids.

If any Jewish people are in need of menorahs or candles to light for Chanukah, contact Glitsenstein at moishie@jewishroyaloak.com or call (248) 890-6480.

For more information and to RSVP to the menorah lighting and Chanukah Village, visit jewishroyaloak.com/events/menorahlighting2024.