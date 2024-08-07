The Friday Five — Aug. 9-11

Metro | Published August 7, 2024

1. Music festivals

Aug. 9-10 • Southfield and Lathrup Village

Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival

Performances by Damon Terrell (6 p.m.), Michael Brock (7:30 p.m.) and Freda Payne accompanied by Ralphe Armstrong Trio (9 p.m.) Aug. 9, then Sean Blackman and the In-transit Band (3 p.m.), Duane Parham (4:30 p.m.), Lashawn Gary (6 p.m.), Lin Rountree (7:30 p.m.) and Kimmie Horne (9 p.m.) Aug. 10, also fitness activities, food trucks and boutique vendors, front lawn of Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, cityofsouthfield.com/news/kimmie-horne-jazz-festival-returns-southfield-august-9-10

Lathrup Village Music Festival

Featuring Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, Thornetta Davis, former member of Parliament Funkadelic Paul Hill, Nadir Omowale, local resident and internationally renowned DJ Sillygirlcarmen, Cast Iron Cornbread, St.Even Gulian, and Michael O’Brien and the Distractions, plus adult beverages and food trucks, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 10, Municipal Park behind Lathrup Village City Hall, 27400 Southfield Road, rain date Aug. 11, lathrupvillage.org

2. Shelby Township Art Fair

Aug. 10-11 • Shelby Township

More than 120 artist and marketplace vendors, food, music on two stages, kids craft and activity area, and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10-11, River Bends Park, 5700 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township, shelbytwp.org/our-township/summer

3. Royal Oak Art Walk

Aug. 9 • Royal Oak

Self-guided tour of downtown businesses showcasing work from local and regional artists, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 9, royaloakarts.com/royal-oak-art-walk

4. Down on Main Street charity car show

Aug. 10 • Clawson

More than 350 vehicles expected, plus food, music, trophies and more, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10, Main Street south of 14 Mile Road in Clawson, proceeds support Leader Dogs for the Blind and other Clawson Lions Club charities, clawsonlions.org

5. Festival of Flight

Aug. 11 • Waterford Township

Formerly Open House & Air Show, event runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 11 with performances by Misty Blues (all-female skydiving team) and others, vintage aircraft and military vehicles on display, and live music by rock band Wanted, free admission and parking but airplane and helicopter rides offered for $50, Oakland County International Airport, 6500 Highland Road in Waterford Township, oakgov.com/community/airports/open-house-air-show

