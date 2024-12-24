Fitzgerald administrators on leave after arrest for drugs, DUI

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published December 24, 2024

Fitzgerald Public Schools Food Services Director Amanda Carroll, left, and Superintendent Hollie Stange, both 38, are facing various charges stemming from a Dec. 20 arrest for allegedly smoking marijuana near school grounds and driving while intoxicated. Both are on leave from their positions. Photo by Maria Allard

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Hollie Stange, right, confers with her attorney William Barnwell, left, after the bond hearing Dec. 23 in Warren’s 37th District Court. Photo by Maria Allard

WARREN — Two Fitzgerald Public Schools administrators are facing various charges after they were arrested during separate traffic stops Dec. 20 for allegedly smoking marijuana near school grounds and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Hollie Stange, 38, was charged with possession of marijuana on school grounds, a two-year felony; possession of a weapon in a weapon-free zone; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both of which are 93-day misdemeanors.

District Food Services Director Amanda Carroll, also 38, was charged with possession of marijuana on school grounds; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense, a one-year misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old, a one-year misdemeanor.

During a bond hearing Dec. 23 in Warren’s 37th District Court, visiting Judge David Draper entered not guilty pleas for both defendants. Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Urban was in court as was Stange’s attorney, William Barnwell. Carroll’s defense attorney, Roy Gruenberg, appeared via video monitor, and said the minor in the car was Carroll’s niece.

According to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, it is alleged that Stange and Carroll were in Carroll’s vehicle smoking marijuana Dec. 20 at a plaza near the corner of Nine Mile and Ryan roads, within 1,000 feet of school grounds.

The two women left in separate vehicles. Warren police officers conducted a traffic stop on Stange and alleged she was under the influence of marijuana. After further investigation, a weapon was found in the vehicle. A traffic stop also was conducted by Warren officers on Carroll and it was determined that she was allegedly under the influence.

Both women were arraigned on Dec. 21 in front of 37th District Court Magistrate Annette Gattari-Ross, who set an interim bond at $5,000 cash/surety for each. According to their attorneys, both Stange and Carroll posted bond.

During court proceedings, Urban went over the bond conditions that included a stipulation that neither Stange nor Carroll are to have contact with any of the schools. Stange, however, can respond if directed by the school board.

“Furthermore, we would ask there be no use of alcohol or drugs. That does not include prescription medication, of course,” Urban said. “For Ms. Stange, we ask there be no use of firearms as that is one of the charges in this matter.”

Outside the courtroom, Barnwell briefly met with the media after the hearing to discuss the charges brought by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

“They got to show it was actually marijuana and that it was within 1,000 feet. I want to know how that was measured,” Barnwell said. “When we’re talking about impairment and intoxication, based on marijuana alone, that is very difficult to prove under Michigan law.”

Barnwell also brought up the weapons charge against Stange.

“We’re talking about a hunting rifle. Not like a concealed weapon, not a machine gun,” Barnwell said. “I don’t know if she had any knowledge that was even there. Was that even hers? You had to prove that she had knowledge.”

When asked if he thought someone snitched on the pair, Barnwell said, “We’re going to have to wait and see what the facts are. For the police to make contact, they have to have reasonable suspicion of a traffic infraction or some type of criminal offense.”

Both Stange and Carroll have two children that attend Fitzgerald Public Schools. Per Judge Draper, the administrators are allowed to bring their children to and from school, but must stay in their vehicles. Per bond conditions, Stange and Carroll also are not to have any contact with each other unless it is about childcare, because sometimes Carroll babysits Stange’s children. Both defendants will be randomly tested for drugs twice a week per the bond guidelines.

On Dec. 22, the Fitzgerald Board of Education voted unanimously to place Stange and Carroll on leave effective immediately pending the ongoing investigation. A press statement from School Board President Julia Yokel did not address if the leaves are paid or unpaid.

On Dec. 23, Yokel issued another statement on the board’s behalf confirming that school officials started the process to identify an acting interim superintendent and food services director.

“While we are seeking an acting interim Superintendent, Elizabeth Jensen, our Director of Academic Services, has been tasked with operational authority of our district,” Yokel said. “The school district is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and will continue to do so. We are committed to a thorough, fair and impartial review of this matter and will be updating our families when there is more information to share. On behalf of the Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education, I would like to wish all our families a safe and happy holiday season. We remain committed to providing a world-class education to all our students.”

Stange became superintendent Oct. 10, 2022. Prior to that, she served as business director and acting superintendent for the district. Stange has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in organizational development from Siena Heights University. She also earned her administrative certification through the Horizon program with the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators.

According to the district’s Board of Education meeting minutes dated June 26, 2023, Carroll was hired as the food services director July 1, 2023. Stange and Carroll were arrested on the last day of school before holiday break. Students are scheduled to return to class Jan. 6.

A probable cause conference was set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2, and a preliminary exam at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9, in Warren’s 37th District Court.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.