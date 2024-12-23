Fitzgerald superintendent, food services director arrested, placed on administrative leave

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published December 23, 2024

According to the Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education, district Superintendent Hollie Stange, pictured, and Food Services Director Amanda Carroll reportedly were taken into police custody Dec. 20. Photo by Maria Allard

WARREN — Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Hollie Stange and Food Services Director Amanda Carroll reportedly were taken into police custody Dec. 20.

On Dec. 21, Board Of Education President Julia Yokel issued a statement to community members informing them the two administrators were arrested by law enforcement on Friday, but the reason why was not disclosed.

On the evening of Dec. 22, Yokel issued another statement that confirmed the school board voted unanimously earlier that day to place Stange and Carroll on leave effective immediately pending an internal review and ongoing criminal investigation.

“The school board has initiated an internal review of this matter and we will be providing details when they are available and appropriate to share. We are communicating and cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and will continue to do so,” Yokel stated in the letter. “Please know that this incident does not reflect the vast majority of our administrators, teachers and support staff who work tirelessly each day to provide a world-class education.”

The school board is in the process of identifying an interim acting superintendent and food services director while the review and investigation continue.

Stange has been superintendent since Oct. 10, 2022. Prior to that, she served as business director and acting superintendent for the district. Stange has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in organizational development from Siena Heights University. She also earned her administrative certification through the Horizon program with the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators.

According to the district’s Board of Education meeting minutes dated June 26, 2023, Carroll was hired as the food services director July 1, 2023.

Stange and Carroll were arrested on the last day of school before holiday break. Students are scheduled to return to class Jan. 6, 2025. According to a district spokesperson, more details on the matter may be released Dec. 23.

