Explore fall flavors during downtown Rochester’s ‘Taste of Fall’

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 25, 2024

Bologna Via Cucina’s Piedmontese burger is on the menu for Taste of Fall. Photo provided by Downtown Rochester

A cappuccino cassata cake is Holy Cannoli’s Taste of Fall creation. Photo provided by Downtown Rochester

The Harvest Maple Delight pizza at Georgio’s Pizza is both savory and sweet. Photo provided by Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — Food-lovers are invited to embark on a culinary journey through the flavors of fall through Oct. 14 in downtown Rochester.

The Rochester Downtown Development Authority’s annual Taste of Fall event is back, captivating the hearts and palates of food enthusiasts of all ages with autumn-themed appetizers and entrees, delicious drinks and sweet treats.

This year, over 25 restaurants, bakeries and bars are showcasing their unique fall-inspired dishes. There are many menu items to choose from, including octopus santorini at Ernie’s on the Creek, a fall salmon quinoa bowl from Chomp Deli, or cinnamon roll pancakes from Rochester Brunch House, to name a few. Guests can enjoy a drunken apple bread pudding from O’Connor’s Public House, a warm pumpkin chai latte from The Spice & Tea Exchange, cinnamon churros from The Backdoor, and a deconstructed caramel apple cake from The Home Bakery. There are also plenty of fall cocktails to try, including drinks like a Campfire Light from The Backdoor, an Apple Jack cider at D’Marcos Italian Restaurant, and Oktoberfest Celebration Lager from Rochester Mills Beer Co.

“We have a lot of different options available, and they all have a fall-inspired theme,” DDA Events Coordinator Jenna O’Dell said. “We encourage our shoppers to dine with our merchants and try a new dish that maybe they haven’t yet.”

Longtime downtown Rochester restaurant Georgio’s Pizza & Pasta is participating in the promotion for the first time this year — and it won’t be their last, according to owners Rosanna and George Gjekaj.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to expand our menu for our customers and give a little twist to one of our pizzas,” Rosanna Gjekaj said.

George Gjekaj created a sweet and savory Harvest Maple Delight pizza — which features bacon, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, butternut squash and creamy maple syrup — specially for Taste of Fall.

“We wanted to provide a fresh, tasty fall feeling with fresh ingredients,” Rosanna said. “We like to give our locals something different to experience with us.”

O’Dell said the pizza was one of her favorites.

“Normally I wouldn’t think maple syrup would work on a pizza, but it was actually really tasty,” she said. “I was thinking about ordering it again, as a pizza.”

Another of O’Dell’s favorites is the Piedmontese burger from Bologna Via Cucina — an 8 oz. burger topped with provolone, crispy prosciutto, arugula, caramelized balsamic onions, and homemade sun-dried tomato basil aioli, on a St. Pierre brioche bun — served with truffle fries.

Adding an extra layer of fun to the Taste of Fall is “Foodie Fridays.” On each Friday of the promotion, diners have the chance to win a $50 downtown Rochester gift certificate by sending the keyword “FOODIEFRIDAY” to (866) 603-4005 and uploading a picture of their receipt from any participating Taste of Fall restaurant.

A complete list of participating businesses and fall menu offerings can be found in the Taste of Fall brochure available at the Downtown Collaboration Studio, 431 S. Main St., or online at downtownrochestermi.com.

For more information, call (248) 656-0060.