Eastpointe Memorial Library is ‘booked’ with events

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 13, 2024

EASTPOINTE — The Friends of the Eastpointe Library invite the public to its used book and media sale this week.

A special preview for Friends members will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14. The book sale is open to the general public from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

On Oct. 21, the Friends invited the public to the library for cider and doughnuts in honor of National Friends of Libraries Week. During the event, David Bruckelmeyer, engineering and entitlements manager for Sheetz, stopped by to see the library’s new aquarium.

Sheetz and former Library Director Joyce Christensen both donated money to help pay for the new aquarium. The Friends also held used book sales, Bunco nights and collected returnable bottles to fund the aquarium.

At 11 a.m. Nov. 16, library staff will host a Goosechase event. Starting at the library, participants complete missions around Eastpointe by finding unique items around town, taking selfies, and locating landmarks. People can register together with friends or family members and play together on one mobile device using the Goosechase app.

According to reference librarian Isidoro Alastra, Goosechase is basically a scavenger hunt around Eastpointe and similar to geocaching. People find locations specified by missions that Alastra created, and they can take photos to submit to the app or check in on their GPS to earn points. This is a new one-time program for the library, but if it gets enough people interested, it could become a regular event.

Participants need a smart device like a phone or tablet to participate. Registration is required. Register at the circulation desk or by calling (586) 445-5096. The library is located at 15875 Oak Ave.