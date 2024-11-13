Detroit man sentenced to 4 years for Berkley bank robbery

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published November 13, 2024

Eddie Andrew Flint

BERKLEY — An individual arrested for a 2022 robbery of a Berkley bank has been sentenced to at least four years in prison.

Eddie Andrew Flint, 31, of Detroit, was sentenced Oct. 22 in the Oakland County Circuit Court to four to 30 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for his role in the robbery of a Vibe Credit Union.

Flint reportedly was involved in a string of robberies at banks that year across the cities of Berkley, Troy and Royal Oak.

The robbery in Berkley was reported at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022, at the Vibe Credit Union located at 3082 Coolidge Highway. Authorities detailed that in all four robberies that Flint was suspected to have committed, he wore a mask and implied to workers that he had a weapon.

After an investigation, police found that Flint had purchased a one-way ticket from Detroit to Las Vegas. An arrangement was made with Las Vegas police to have him arrested once his flight landed.

Flint was charged with four separate robberies by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. After almost two years in the court system, Flint pleaded no contest to all his robbery charges Sept 4.

Flint’s attorney, Michael J. McCarthy, declined to comment on the sentencing.

Berkley Public Safety Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield stated that when you have a major crime such as this happen in the city, the Public Safety Department wants to use all its resources to make sure it doesn’t happen again and protect the safety of the community.

“Those are important things that we focus on all the time, is using our outside resources to help, whether it’s a neighbor that sees something or someone in the community that sees something or just leaning on our brothers and sisters in blue to help,” he said. “With a nice team effort here, especially thanks to Troy and Royal Oak police departments, we’re tied all together to get him charged and convicted. So we just appreciate everybody just always keeping their eye out.”