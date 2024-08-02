Candidates file for Eastpointe, Roseville school board elections

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 2, 2024

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — It’s a big election year with the nation choosing its next president Nov. 5. On the same day, residents will be asked to cast their votes in local school board elections and for the Macomb Community College Board of Trustees.

A number of incumbents and newcomers filed to run for school board by the July 23 deadline. Candidates had until 4 p.m. July 26 to withdraw from the race, after the Eastsider went to press. Write-in candidates can file by 4 p.m. Oct. 25.

According to the Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office, the following five candidates filed to run for the four four-year terms on the Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education: incumbents Jon Gruenberg, Robert Roscoe and Edward Williams, and challengers Shelly Cioppa and Darlene Whitby.

In Roseville Community Schools, the following five candidates filed to run for the three open six-year terms: Mason Brudzinski, Denise Brun, Theresa Genest, A.C. Spears and Michelle Williams-Ward. Genest, Williams-Ward and Brun are incumbents — Brun was appointed to the board last year — and Brudzinski and Spears are newcomers.

Five candidates will run for the two six-year terms on the Macomb Community College Board of Trustees: incumbents Roseanne DiMaria and Joan Flynn, and challengers Joseph Backus, Eugene F. Groesbeck and Jon Lafferty.

The new terms are scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2025.