Brown resigns as county board chair

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published December 18, 2024

Don Brown resigned from the Macomb County Board of Commissioners Dec. 12. He was scheduled to join Candice Miller at the Macomb County Public Works Office on Monday, Dec. 16. Photo provided by Macomb County Board of Commissioners

MOUNT CLEMENS — Don Brown, the chair of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners, announced his resignation from the board at the end of its Dec. 12 meeting.

Brown, who has been on the board for 34 years and chaired it for the last four, will join Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller’s staff as the deputy public works commissioner, working alongside Chief Deputy Brian Baker.

“It is a natural fit for me given I’ve shared her passion for the environment and water quality through my long tenure as commissioner,” Brown said in a press release.

“We’ve worked together since the mid ’90s addressing water quality issues in the Clinton River and Lake St. Clair, starting with the Blue Ribbon Committee to Study Lake St. Clair. Though we’ve made significant progress since then, there remains more work to do. I believe the relationships I have built along with the knowledge of issues confronting the public works will add value to the office. I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to pursue my passion with a single focus.”

Brown was first elected to office in 1988, joining the Washington Township Board of Trustees at 25 years old. He was then elected to the Macomb County Board of Commissioners in 1990. Brown worked for Miller while she was Michigan Secretary of State and while she was in Congress.

“Him and I share a passion for clean water and environmental issues, underground infrastructure, sort of everything that is Macomb County Public Works,” Miller said. “I think it’s a good move for my department and then, therefore, the county, and I think a good move for Don as well.”

Brown’s tasks as Miller’s deputy will come on an “as assigned basis,” with Miller citing his experience and connections in politics as key benefits he brings to the department.

“Not only that he have contacts, but people respect him,” Miller said. “He’s well respected around the region for many issues he’s been involved with. But like I say, he’s also very interested in the issues that our department deals with. … We have a similar outlook on a number of issues and that’s important. I need everybody on my team rowing in the same direction, and I think Don is going to be a strong part of our team.”

Brown was scheduled to begin working at the Public Works Office on Monday, Dec. 16. He could not be reached for further comment at press time.