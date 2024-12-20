Break-in suspect sought in Grosse Pointe Woods

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published December 20, 2024

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Police as of Dec. 20 were looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into a home in the 1900 block of Prestwick Road at around 8:20 a.m. Dec. 18.

A homeowner left for work at around 8 a.m. and told police that only minutes later, her home alarm sounded. Police and the owner went to the house, where they discovered dresser drawers that had been rummaged through in the master bedroom.

The woman told police nothing appeared to have been stolen upon a cursory look through the home. It’s unclear whether the alarm might have scared off the suspect.

Police said the woman told them her vehicle had been rifled through a few weeks earlier. It wasn’t known at press time if the two crimes were connected.

Police said surveillance footage from the home shows a male subject walking down the driveway at around the time of the break-in.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department at (313) 343-2400.