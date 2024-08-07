Blake wins Oakland County treasurer Rep. primary, Tlaib to face Hooper in November

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published August 7, 2024

According to a press release from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1.2 million Michigan voters cast early or absentee ballots. Once the unofficial results are released, bipartisan boards of county canvassers will canvas the results for accuracy and correct any clerical mistakes. After the Board of State Canvassers certifies, the primary election results will be official and final.

“First, I want to congratulate all voters for participating in the Primary Election,” stated Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a press release. “Secondly, I want to assure them that the counting and canvassing processes will be carried out in accordance with the law, every ballot will be counted fairly and accurately, and the election’s outcome will reflect their will.”

Oakland County Treasurer

Three Republicans ran for their party’s nomination to compete for one four-year term in November. Democrat Robert Wittenberg ran unopposed.

Donna Blake received 45.04% of the vote, for a total of 33,307 votes. Her opponent, Susan Kuhn, followed, with 39.27%, for a total of 29,038 votes. Isaiah Hellner received 15.38%, for a total of 11,373 votes.

The salary for the position is $170,761 annually.

U.S. House of Representatives District 12

Democrat Rashida Tlaib and two Republicans were on the ballot for their party’s nominations to compete for one two-year term in November. Ryan Foster was disqualified from the Democratic primary ballot and said he was running as a write-in candidate.

Republican James D. Hooper garnered 60.74% of the vote, for a total of 10,784 votes, against his party opponent, Linda Sawyer, who followed with 39.26%, for a total of 6,970 votes.

The salary for the position is $174,000.

State House of Representatives District 5

Four Democrats ran for their party’s nomination to compete for one two-year term in November. Republican Will Sears ran unopposed for State House of Representatives District 5. The salary for the position is $71,685.

Regina Weiss took the lead, pulling 43.80% of the vote with a total of 4,278 votes, followed by Crystal Bailey, who accounted for 41.57% of the vote with a total of 4,061 votes. Other Democrat candidates on the ballot included Eric Love with 7.56% and Kevin Keys III with 7.07%.



