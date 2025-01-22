Birmingham Village Players present ‘Crossing Delancey’

Pictured, from left, are local actors Joe Danz, Kelley Rawls and Greg Ruvelo. Each has a part in the Birmingham Village Players’ production of “Crossing Delancey.”

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published January 22, 2025

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Village Players are combining elements of comedy and romance in their production of “Crossing Delancey.”

The show’s run began on Jan. 17 and will go through Feb. 2.

“It’s a delightful, warmhearted, romantic comedy about looking for one’s dreams and finding them in your own backyard,” the show’s director, Steve Sussman, said.

Set in New York City in the 1980s, “Crossing Delancey” follows the story of Isabelle Grossman (Izzy) and her family dynamic as she finds love.

It is a character-driven show that references Jewish culture throughout.

“My goal has been to capture the charm, humor, humanity and underlying message of family and community in this entertaining and very relatable show,” Sussman said. “It’s got lots of colorful characters, and I think the audience will have a really wonderful time getting to meet and know these characters and what their goals are, what their aspirations are, and how that all unfolds.”

In the show, Izzy is a young woman who works at a bookstore in the Upper West Side.

She spends a lot of time with her grandmother who is worried that Izzy is not going to get married.

One of the characters in the production, “Bubbie,” hires a marriage broker to fix Izzy up with a man who owns a pickle stand on the Lower East Side.

Meanwhile, Izzy is infatuated with an author who is more sophisticated and a little self-centered.

Audiences will get to experience Izzy’s journey and see which man she ultimately chooses.

Beverly Hills resident Kelley Rawls plays Izzy, Joe Danz of Rochester plays Sam Posner, Sandra Deering of Clarkston plays Bubbie Kantor, Greg Ruvolo of Lathrup Village plays Tyler Moss, and Pam Martin of Birmingham plays Hannah Mandelbaum.

Deering, who plays Bubbie, is playing a character that is about 30 years older than she actually is.

As a woman in her early 50s, Deering said it is challenging to play a character who is in her 80s because it affects how she walks, talks and dresses.

“I’m trying to portray an older person who, you know, is starting to fail a little bit in their walk and in their aches and pains, but still in a respectful manner and not being caricaturist or looking like we’re making fun of people in the natural process of aging,” Deering said.

She said her favorite scene of the play is the opening scene because it is a good representation of Izzy and Bubbie’s relationship. She added that it also is one of the scenes of the show that shines light on the importance of respecting older generations.

Aiding Sussman with the production is Royal Oak resident Diane D’Agostino, the assistant director, Rochester resident Diana McClain, the producer, and Bloomfield Township resident Felicia Felton, the assistant producer.

Shows take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual reserved tickets cost $30. Audience members can also opt to purchase a flex package for $250 to receive 10 tickets that can be used for any combination of shows.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 248-644-2075, or place an order online at birminghamvillageplayers.com.