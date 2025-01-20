Warren aims to help unhoused with cold weather declaration

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published January 20, 2025

WARREN — Warren Mayor Lori Stone declared a local state of emergency Jan. 19 in response to frigid temperatures that put those caught outdoors for an extended period of time at risk.

The declaration will allow the city to expedite actions and enable a quick response as needed during the emergency by making the necessary funding available immediately.

The City Council unanimously preapproved the declaration at its Jan. 14 meeting.

“Extreme cold poses serious health risks, including frostbite and hypothermia, for vulnerable populations, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, or unhoused,” a press release from the city states. “By declaring a local State of Emergency, the City Council has made funding available which allows the administration to expedite actions, enabling quick responses to changing circumstances.”

While city buildings were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Owen Jax Community Center at 8207 E. Nine Mile Road was staffed with volunteers from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 as a warming center. For hours Jan. 21-22, call (586) 757-7480.

Here’s a list of overnight and warming shelters available in the city:

WAVE Macomb County Winter Shelter: This overnight shelter is open seven days a week with intake from 7-9 p.m. and hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s open until March 22. The shelter offers hot meals, warm cots and breakfast for those on the go. WAVE, housed in Trinity Lutheran Church, is located at 8150 Chapp Ave. For more information, call (586) 755-6767. Those interested in volunteering or donating to services can visit waveproject.org.

Salvation Army MATTS: This overnight shelter is open seven days a week for 24 hours a day. It's located at 24140 Mound Road. For more information, call (313) 658-3267 or visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/warren/provide-housing

Friend of Father - Macomb Overnight Shelter & Warming Center: This shelter is open seven days a week for 24 hours a day. It’s located at 7012 Nine Mile Road. For more information call (313) 658-3267 or email fofmacomb@gmail.com.

Macomb County Health Department Southwest Health Center: This warming center, located at 27690 Van Dyke Ave., is open from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (586)469-8090.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at (586) 574-4520.