Waltonwood brings Dollywood to life for its residents

Alyssa “Lee” Tobias, independent living manager at Waltonwood Twelve Oaks, performs a line dance she choreographed to a Dolly Parton song with the residents.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published January 22, 2025

Lindsay Charlefour, director of Life Enrichment, poses for a picture with Macho, a miniature horse dressed as Dolly Parton at Waltonwood Twelve Oaks in Novi Jan. 17. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

NOVI — Seniors at Waltonwood facilities in metro Detroit were able to learn about the many different aspects of Dolly Parton’s life as the various locations held a weeklong celebration in honor of the singer’s 79th birthday on Jan. 19.

In Novi, the celebration included various Dolly-themed activities, including “Wheel of Fortune,” trivia, baking cornbread, Southern cooking featuring dishes from Parton’s cookbook, a hoedown, line-dancing lessons and the opportunity to pet a pony.

“All week we’ve done things like trivia questions, and we did ‘Wheel of Fortune’ where we had to recognize the names of her songs. It just got us out of the apartment and got us all involved, and I think there was something for everybody whether you were just wanting to sit around and watch or participate,” said Linda Cooper, 75, who resides in the independent living quarter at Waltonwood Novi. “The whole week has been fun.”

“It was great because years ago she taught dancing to 5- and 6 year-olds. So she taught us just like she did the 5- and 6 year-olds — breaking the steps down. So after two or three times we really got it,” said Cooper.

Cooper said she learned a lot about Parton throughout the week. She said she didn’t realize how generous Parton is and how many different philanthropic activities she is involved with.

The idea for a week of Dolly Parton-themed activities was the brainchild of Director of Life Enrichment Lindsay Charlefour. Charlefour said January is a slower month for activities and she was doing some research for ideas when she came across the fact that Dolly’s birthday is Jan. 19.

“I just came to realize that there are so many different dimensions of her life and who she is and what she stands for — what she has her hands in and what she stands for — so I decided to make a week out of it,” Charlefour said.

She did a trial run at Waltonwood in Rochester Hills. She said that event was so “incredibly” successful that she decided to suggest it for all the company’s locations throughout the region this year. She said so many residents had stories relating to trips to Dollywood, or who like her songs.

“They really had a connection, and those that didn’t really grew (to like her) and really learned something, and from that experience I thought all of Waltonwood would really enjoy this and benefit from it and really have authentic fun,” Charlefour said. “There’s so many pieces whether you do the glitz and glam version of Dolly or you do more of her Tennessee, Smokey Mountain roots and the country aspect, or whether you hit food, you hit music. You can just keep going and it’s going to touch so many different people.”

She said the event brought a lot of “bright sparkly eyes” to residents. Every community put its own spin on the theme. She said the main location in Rochester Hills had a Dolly Parton impersonator from Canada this year, and Charlefour loved the line dancing and the pony at the Novi location.

“Independent living, assisted living and memory care, coming together, learning the line dance and just having fun and everybody doing their own spins on it and whatever, I think that’s Dolly’s heart and love. You know, fun and flare is what she is about. And so it doesn’t matter if you’re able to do line dancing whether you are in a wheelchair or you’re standing or you’re using a walker. It doesn’t matter. It’s that you feel confident and you feel good and you’re part of a community. That’s what it’s about and that’s why these moments are so special.”

Charlefour said that animals have a way of touching people. So the pony, Macho, from Chamberlin Pony Rides and Mobile Petting Zoo portrayed the singer with a bright pink bow and a blond wig. The residents from all three departments — independent and assisted living, along with memory care — lined up to pet the pony and take pictures. Charlefour said the pony added some therapeutic value for the residents.

“It’s incredible that people with dementia or cognitive disabilities are able to have moments of clarity and speak to the animal or talk to the animal when previously communication was a big challenge for them,” said Charlefour.