Velocity celebrates pitch contest winners, business boot camp grads

Winners of the 3X3 Pitch Competition, held by the Velocity business incubator in Sterling Heights, hold up their awards.

Photo provided by Velocity

By: Eric Czarnik | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 20, 2024

STERLING HEIGHTS — Velocity, the Sterling Heights-based business incubator, recently sent kudos to local businesspeople who got involved in two programs that promote entrepreneurship.

On Oct. 28, Velocity announced the top three winners of its first-ever 3X3 Pitch Competition. Small businesses who entered the contest shared their success stories within three minutes on how they successfully overcame business hardships posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Velocity Executive Director Paula Macpherson praised the contest’s winners.

“Their stories of determination and innovation are not only inspiring but also energize our entire entrepreneurial community,” she said in a statement.

“At Velocity, we remain dedicated to nurturing small businesses and providing the essential resources and programming needed for local entrepreneurs to thrive.”

The first-place winner was Sherman’s Tennessee Hot Crackers, from St. Clair Shores, which won $5,000. The company sells spicy snacks.

In a statement, company co-owner and marketing director Pam Lenning said the winnings will go toward building out a new facility.

“Working with the Velocity team has been an absolute pleasure, and we are truly grateful for this opportunity,” Lenning said.

Defense manufacturer Ares Technology, from Shelby Township, won second place and a $3,000 prize.

Romeo-based Fundraiser Blankets took third place, winning $2,000. Founders Joanna Serra and Barbara Kent help schools, sports teams and other groups fundraise by making bespoke logo blankets for them.

Besides the contest, Velocity recently congratulated 13 female entrepreneurs who graduated from a Women’s Business Builder Bootcamp, where they learned about business planning and entrepreneurship.

Sterling Heights graduates from the program were Kathy Bolio, Erica Crawley, Twanda Lane, Danielle Tedesco and Carmen Williams.

The boot camp’s other graduates were Sirena Higgins, Kelli Kalso, Kinza Llyas, Jenna Neumann, Adeline Paul, Shonta Ruffin, Alejandra Walters and Tamika Ware.

Tedesco, who owns International People Development, said in an email that her business’s concept involves helping families and entrepreneurs “resolve crises with emotional intelligence.” She said the boot camp helped her see her business, its structure and its services in a clearer light.

“Working in the service industry and providing highly personalized services to unique individuals, it’s common to lose sight of objectivity and processes,” Tedesco said.

“The bootcamp at Velocity, with (Velocity small business entrepreneur-in-residence Dusty Welsh’s) guidance, was wonderful for reconstructing these essential pillars in a tangible, visual, and practically applicable way. This has been great for optimizing my work.”

Macpherson wished the grads well.

“We celebrate each graduate’s unique journey and are excited to see how they will shape the future of business in Macomb County,” Macpherson said.

Learn more about Velocity, 6633 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, by visiting mivelocity.com or by calling (586) 816-9737.