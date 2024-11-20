Union boss charged with sexual assault of subordinate

By: Gena Johnson | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 20, 2024

Shutterstock image

STERLING HEIGHTS/MOUNT CLEMENS — A UAW supervisor was arraigned in 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights Nov. 14 for the alleged sexual assault of a female employee under his authority at the Ford Sterling Axle Plant, located at 39000 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

The incident reportedly happened Aug. 26. Angelo Joseph Lupo, 48, is accused of luring the woman into his office, confining her and sexually assaulting her.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Magistrate Michael Piatek charged Lupo with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment. Each charge is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison per charge.

The magistrate set bond at $50,000, in which Lupo was able to pay 10% and was released the same day. He is required to have no contact with the victim and surrender his passport, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Lupo’s attorney of record is Peter Torrice, who has been contacted but has yet to return the call.

“Our hearts go out to the victim, who showed immense courage in coming forward. Using a position of authority to exploit and harm another individual is a serious offense, and our office is committed to seeking justice on her behalf,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Sterling Heights 41-A District Court in Judge Stephen Sierawski’s courtroom.