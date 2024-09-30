Two dead, two Warren officers in critical condition after crash

Two Warren police officers in a marked patrol car were going southbound on Schoenherr Road toward Prospect Avenue when they were involved in a crash with a white Dodge Durango at approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Warren Weekly | Published September 30, 2024

Two Warren police officers were transported to the hospital in critical condition Sept. 30 after a crash on Schoenherr Road at Prospect Avenue. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

Two occupants of a white Dodge Durango were dead at the scene following a crash with a Warren police vehicle on Schoenherr Road at Prospect Avenue on Sept. 30. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

WARREN — Two people are dead and two Warren police officers are in serious condition after a traffic crash on Schoenherr Road at Prospect Avenue early Monday.

Lieutenant John Gajewski of the Warren Police Department told reporters at the scene that at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 30, two officers in a fully marked patrol car were going southbound on Schoenherr toward Prospect when they were involved in a crash with a white Dodge Durango.

“They (the police) were not involved in a vehicle pursuit. We do know that. But as far as their exact purpose and driving behaviors beforehand, on both the officers’ vehicle and the Dodge Durango, it’s just too early on to tell. I don’t want to speculate,” Gajewski said at the scene. “We want to get to the bottom of this, just like everybody.”

“The impact was a serious impact,” Gajewski added.

The occupants of the Durango were dead at the scene. Both officers sustained serious injuries, and one had to be extricated by the Warren Fire Department. The officers were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

The families of the deceased are being notified by police, and the families of the officers are being contacted, according to Gajewski.

“It’s a hard day here at the Police Department this morning,” Gajewski added.

Check candgnews.com for information on this developing story as it becomes available.