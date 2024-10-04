Threat investigated at Lamphere High, police warn of penalties

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published October 4, 2024

MADISON HEIGHTS — When a written letter threatening violence was discovered last month at Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, school officials immediately began working with Madison Heights police to determine its origin and the suspect behind it.

At press time Oct. 1, that investigation was still underway, according to Madison Heights Police Lt. David Koehler, in an email. The letter itself was found around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Koehler said when asked for more detail, such as where the letter was found and by whom. “We cannot release any more information at this time.”

Koehler noted that the school’s resource officer — a police officer from the Madison Heights Police Department assigned to the school district and funded by both the district and the city — immediately set about investigating the incident.

Chris McPhail, executive assistant to the superintendent at the Lamphere Public Schools, released a statement that read, “(The) Lamphere school district takes all threats seriously, and we work closely with the Madison Heights Police Department, who assist in our investigations relating to safety concerns. The safety and well-being of our school community remains our top priority.”

While details were scarce, Koehler said all threats — even empty ones — are taken seriously.

“Violation of state laws regarding threats to schools can result in a sentence of up to 10 years in prison,” Koehler said. “Parents should discuss with their children that their actions can result in severe penalties. Children at times don’t think things through before taking action, and these decisions can be life-altering and result in serious consequences.”

A similar incident occurred Aug. 29 at Eastpointe High School in Eastpointe. In that incident, someone called office staff, threatening to shoot the person on the phone and other students before hanging up and calling back multiple times in a short period of time to make the same threat again.

In that case, police determined the suspect was a 16-year-old girl from Warren who is a student at Eastpointe High School. She allegedly confessed upon being interviewed. As a juvenile, the suspect won’t be named, but she faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine after the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged her for making a false report or threat of terrorism.

Koehler said the Madison Heights Police Department is determined to complete the investigation and bring forth charges through the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We (at the Madison Heights Police Department) will use every resource available to bring the offender into custody, and to keep the children safe,” Koehler said.

Anyone who hears of potential threats or criminal activities directed at students, schools or staff can confidentially report tips via the OK2SAY hotline. The anonymous phone line is 8-555-OK2SAY, and the email address is OK2SAY@mi.gov. Tips can be submitted by text message at 652729 (OK2SAY).

If you know more about this incident or others, call the Madison Heights Police Department directly at (248) 585-2100.