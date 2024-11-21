There’s no business like holiday show business

Dr Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” will be at the Fox Theatre in Detroit Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel, provided by 313 Presents

By: K. Michelle Moran | C&G Newspapers | Published November 21, 2024

The Broadway-style song and dance revue “Christmas in the Air” will be at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township. Photo provided by Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

METRO DETROIT — Banish the “bah humbugs!” with seasonal songs, dances and tales as holiday shows make their way to stages in metro Detroit.

A holiday staple for generations is Meadow Brook Theatre’s 42nd annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” which runs through Dec. 22 in MBT’s theater on the Oakland University campus in Rochester. Taking the reins as Ebenezer Scrooge is well-known MBT actor Phil Powers.

“Our audiences have seen Phil in a variety of roles throughout the years, and he’s understudied the role of Scrooge for quite a while,” MBT Managing Director Cheryl Marshall said in a press release. “He’s had to fill in several times, but now we’re pleased to see him step in full time. We know he’s going to be a great Scrooge.”

Alternating as Tiny Tim are young actors Russell Clauser and Robert Spiro, both of Rochester. Tickets: (248) 377-3300, ticketmaster.com or mbtheatre.com.

The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, located on the main campus of Macomb Community College in Clinton Township, will bring the Broadway-style song and dance revue “Christmas in the Air” to the stage Dec. 14. Featuring Rand Production’s precision dancers, the Tinsel-toes, the show is told from the perspective of one of Santa’s most trusted elves and includes classic and modern holiday songs. Tickets: macombcenter.com or (586) 286-2222.

“As the Marketing Manager of the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, I am thrilled to invite our community to experience the magic of live holiday entertainment,” Kerrie Augustine said by email. “Each performance will bring joy, warmth, and a sense of togetherness, making this season truly unforgettable for all.”

Also at the Macomb Center is Macomb Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 6 to 8. Tickets: macombcenter.com or (586) 286-2222.

“The Nutcracker is a cherished tradition, but this year we’ve introduced some exciting new elements that we know will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers,” MBC Artistic Director Amber Megna Michalik said in a press release. “Each moment is crafted to transport the audience into a magical world, while staying true to the heart of our mission — making ballet accessible and inspiring to the entire community.”

Singers Karen Newman and Frankie Scinta, joined by special guests The ShamRock Jazz Orchestra, will perform their annual holiday concert Dec. 19 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren. Tickets: andiamoshowroom.com or (586) 268-3200.

The Dec. 11 “Home Alone in Concert” event was sold out at press time, but the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has plenty of other opportunities for audiences to enjoy holiday music, including the PVS Classical Series’ Ellington & The Nutcracker, Dec. 6-8; the Paradise Jazz Series’ “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut and Friends,” Dec. 6; a Tiny Tots concert with Joe Reilly Music Dec. 7; Young Peoples’ Family Concerts’ “Let It Snow!” Dec. 7; Noel Night Dec. 7; PNC Pops Series’ “Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 13-15; “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” Dec. 20-21; and Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Tour, featuring the DSO, Dec. 22. Tickets: (313) 576-5111 or detroitsymphony.com.

Detroit’s oldest choir, Rackham Choir, under the direction of Brandon Waddles, Ph.D., is partnering with the Wayne State University Department of Music to present Mendelssohn’s Elijah Dec. 8 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit, where over 130 choral singers, five soloists, a full orchestra and the church’s famed pipe organ will delight and inspire audiences. Tickets: rackhamchoir.org.

“More than just a performance, Elijah is a celebration of unity and shared purpose,” said Waddles, who is also the artistic director for Rackham Choir, by email. “It challenges us to reflect on social justice, ethical leadership, and community solidarity — values that resonate powerfully today. With its stirring solos and majestic themes of resilience, Elijah inspires courage and connection, reminding us how music can serve as a bridge to bring us closer together. Join us on Sunday, December 8, for an unforgettable holiday classic!”

Various venues — several in downtown Detroit — will offer festive productions by 313 Presents. Tickets: (800) 745-3000 or 313presents.com. For Magic of Lights: magicoflights.com.

“313 Presents once again hosts an exceptional lineup of live holiday entertainment this season and invites families to create one-of-a-kind treasured memories at the Fox Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Pine Knob Music Theatre,” 313 Presents President Howard Handler said via email. “We welcome guests to the Fox Theatre for Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Nov. 27 to Dec. 1), Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet (Dec. 8), Mannheim Steamroller (Dec. 13) and ‘’Twas The Night Before’ by Cirque du Soleil (Dec. 20 to 31). Channel 95.5 brings the Jingle Ball to Little Caesars Arena (Dec. 10) followed by back-to-back performances of Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Dec. 28) and then WWE’s Live Holiday Tour (Dec. 30) rounds out the arena season. Finally, Magic of Lights, the dazzling drive-through spectacular spanning 1.5 miles, has returned to Pine Knob Music Theatre (in Clarkston) through December 30.”

Bringing the holiday laughs is the new holiday sketch comedy “The Christmas Collection,” written by and starring Maggie O’Reilly, Tom Novik and Katie McGraw. Being staged Dec. 5 to 21 at Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck, “The Christmas Collection” follows the unique characters of the soon-to-be-shuttered Plaza Place Mall as it hosts its last Christmas Collection celebration. Tickets: planetant.com.

Motor City Brass Band will ring in the holidays with Motor City Academy Brass Band during “Sounds of the Season” Dec. 22 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Tickets or more information: mcbb.org, dearborntheater.com or (313) 943-2354.

“Motor City Brass Band looks forward to getting you in the holiday spirit with music for every age,” MCBB Music Director & Conductor Gordon Ward said in a press release. “In addition to your holiday favorites, we are pleased to present ‘Christmas Eve Sarajevo’ 12/24 by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.”

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit’s holiday programming includes the family-friendly, funky musical “Who Brought the Humbug?” Dec. 8; a Christmas concert by vocal group Amadeus Dec. 14; Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024 Dec. 15; “Rocky Mountain High Experience: John Denver Christmas,” Dec. 18; Voyageur College Prep Dance Department’s “Holiday Detroit,” Dec. 19; “Magical Motown Christmas,” Dec. 20; “Last Christmas Vietnamese Show,” Dec. 21; and Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Christmas ballet, “The Snow Queen,” Dec. 26. Tickets: musichall.org or (313) 887-8500.