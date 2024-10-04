Sub accused of watching pornography in class, charged

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published October 4, 2024

Francesco Iaquinta

WARREN — A 62-year-old Livonia man was expected back in court Oct. 8, after the Warren Weekly went to press, for a probable cause hearing on charges he watched pornography in a classroom while substitute teaching.

According to a press release from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, Francesco Iaquinta, while substitute teaching at the Academy of Warren for the first time on Sept. 24, watched pornography in the classroom with children present, while touching himself.

The press release states Iaquinta was charged with distributing sexually explicit, visual or verbal matter to children, a two-year felony, and obscene disorderly conduct, a 90-day misdemeanor.

The defendant was arraigned Oct. 2 in Warren’s 37th District Court where Judge Michael Chupa set bond at $25,000 cash/surety. According to court records, no attorney had been appointed to the case at press time on Oct. 4.

“As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students. Instead, he violated that trust,” Lucido said in the release. “This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools.”

The Academy of Warren is located on Eight Mile Road, just east of Schoenherr Road. Attempts to reach a spokesperson at the school were unsuccessful at press time.