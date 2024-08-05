Stretch of northbound M-53 closes for repairs

By: Eric Czarnik | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 5, 2024

Starting Aug. 5, road crews will shut down northbound M-53 from 18 Mile to M-59/Hall Road to repair that section’s road and bridge work, with the intent of improving the path’s safety, state officials said.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the work is expected to take about three months to complete. At press time, the project’s estimated end date was listed as Oct. 24 on MDOT’s Mi Drive online map website.

The state advises motorists to use a detour during this period. Drivers should take westbound 18 Mile Road to northbound Mound Road, and then they should take eastbound Dobry Drive/M-59 before getting onto northbound M-53, officials said.

In a July 25 press release, MDOT added that Canal, 19 Mile and Utica roads will have local road flagging where M-53 intersects. It also added that Clinton River Road is expected to stay closed near M-53 until late August.

In a statement, state Rep. Nate Shannon, D-Sterling Heights, expressed his happiness with the project.

“Investing in our infrastructure is crucial for the safety and prosperity of everyone,” Shannon said. “The $16 million project on M-53 between 18 Mile Road and M-59 will not only enhance road safety but also support 227 jobs, benefiting Macomb County’s economy.”

Learn more about M-53 construction news by visiting michigan.gov/mdot or michigan.gov/drive.