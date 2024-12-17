Shelby Gardeners Club festively decorates the brick path to Heritage Gardens

The Shelby Gardeners Club bundled up in freezing temperatures to put out its decorations.

Photo provided by Ivy Schwartz

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 17, 2024

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Gardeners Club braved the cold and morphed into winter warriors in low 20-degree temperatures to festively decorate Christmas pots along the brick path to Heritage Gardens at the Township Hall.

Jennifer Ott, owner of My Thyme Gardens and a member of the Shelby Gardeners Club, said the club’s winter display highlights how beauty can thrive even in the colder months.

“By incorporating evergreens, seasonal berries and textured branches, we celebrate the quiet elegance of the season while encouraging others to see the potential in every garden, year-round,” she said.

She said this display was truly a collaborative effort.

“Members harvested pine cones, curly willow twigs and berries from their own gardens. One member wove the twigs into wreaths, which others decorated, a reflection of how we work together with nature and each other.” she said.

She said they hope people enjoy walking along the path, greeting the snowman, admiring the berry wreaths and smiling at the melted snowman display in the fountain.

“Happy Holidays to all,” she said.

Linda Pelloni, vice president in charge of programs for the Shelby Gardeners Club, said the Shelby Gardeners try to change up the pots along the walkway at Heritage to suit the season.

“Of course, now we celebrate and display Christmas and the winter holidays. Our snowmen, made from Halloween white pumpkins, are our focus now in three of the pots. A past member, Karen McCuen, got a team of ladies together a few years ago and the snowmen were created. There is a dowel rod down the middle of the three pumpkins keeping them steady and connected. That is the base. The arms are tree branches; the eyes, mouth and chest are all done with buttons glued on. The carrot nose is plastic, and the hat is either a knit hat from a dollar store or a purchased top hat. Mittens are a dollar store scarf cut to order,” she said.

She said they also added color in other pots. The wreaths were made from branches from a curly willow tree. The artificial red berries are wired on.

“We added greens, plastic ornaments, pine cones and more to make the pots look full and appealing. Both of these projects are fun for the cold and dreary months we sometimes have in Michigan. The nice thing is they can be used for a few years at least, with just a couple minor repairs here and there. Please visit the Heritage Gardens to see our beautiful winter pots made by our winter warriors,” she said.

The community is invited to stroll amid the artistic creations on the township municipal grounds.

The club often holds informational events for the community to learn about nature, which are held at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center. Space at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center is limited to the first 40 guests. A $5 fee is appreciated to help support the club’s community programs.

For further information, contact Ivy Schwartz at (586) 873-3782, email ShelbyTwp GardenClub@gmail.com or visit shelbytwp.org/communityserviceorganizations/shelbygar denersclub.

The township hall is located at 52700 Van Dyke Ave.