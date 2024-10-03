Security stops student from bringing loaded gun to Eastpointe High

By: Andy Kozlowski, Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 3, 2024 | Updated October 4, 2024 5:15pm

File photo by Deb Jacques

EASTPOINTE — Eastpointe High School briefly went into lockdown the morning of Oct. 3 when a student reportedly was found to have a fully loaded weapon in his possession.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. when security officers observed a bulge in the waistband of a 16-year-old student and asked to wave him down with a metal-detection wand. The student reportedly refused to cooperate. That’s when a security officer allegedly attempted to retrieve the handgun from him and a struggle ensued before the guard disarmed the student.

Eastpointe Police Detective Lt. Alexander Holish said that the weapon had been stolen from an Eastpointe resident who was unaware that it was missing.

“The owner is not at fault in this situation by any means,” Holish said.

The school resumed operations after a short lockdown, and at press time that morning, it was determined that no further threat existed.

In a statement emailed to the Eastsider, Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson said the weapon was immediately confiscated, and the school was on a secure lockdown for less than 30 minutes.

The suspect, who is a juvenile and as such will not be named, was being held in custody at the Macomb Juvenile Justice Center. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with six felonies including receiving and concealing a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon in a school zone, and two misdemeanors.

“We will be pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law, and we hope this serves as a reminder that such actions will not be tolerated in our community,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.

Holish said the security guards handled the situation well.

“It’s an independent security company contracted by the school, and the security guards were completely unarmed, so I want to commend them for showing the heroism and willingness to potentially sacrifice their own safety by disarming an armed suspect who had a fully loaded handgun on his person,” Holish said.

Gibson also praised all those who responded to the incident.

“We are incredibly grateful for the quick and professional response of our security staff, school resource officer, and EHS administration, as well as for the knowledge that our upgraded entry procedures are working as designed to keep prohibited items out of Eastpointe High School,” Gibson said. “Ideally, students would never attempt to bring prohibited items to school, but the system worked exactly as designed this morning to keep our EHS students and staff safe.”

Police did not yet know the motive for bringing the gun to school.

“At this point, we don’t know why he had a gun,” Holish added. “Maybe he was just showing off to his friends and trying to look cool, or maybe he had intent to commit a heinous crime. At this point, we just don’t know — it’s still fresh. But we’re investigating it.”

According to Gibson, the high school’s administrators increased security procedures at the start of this school year, including the searches of students and their bags upon entry. Staff also updated sign-in procedures for late students and all visitors, and increased the number of security staff present at EHS.

“We are on a campaign for excellence here in Eastpointe Community Schools, and that starts with having a safe learning environment for all students and staff,” Gibson said. “We will continue to work diligently to keep our schools safe, and we ask that families do their part to keep dangerous items out of the hands of students. Students and families are also encouraged to report any concerns or potential threats to the local police department or OK2SAY.”

OK2SAY is the student safety program that allows people to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees and schools. People can call 8-555-OK2SAY or text OK2SAY (652729) or email OK2SAY@mi.gov to report tips.