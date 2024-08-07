Rochester Hills voters approve library tax increase

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published August 7, 2024

A library patron uses the facilities in June. Photo provided

Primary election voters in Rochester Hills have approved a millage hike to support the Rochester Hills Public Library.

The measure passed with nearly 66% of voters supporting the move, while approximately 34% voted against the increase, according to unofficial results from the Oakland County Elections Division.

Although the costs to run the library have risen over the years, Library Director Juliane Morian said, the library’s rate of 1 mill had not changed since voters approved it a century ago, in 1924.

In Rochester Hills, the 1 mill is currently levied at 0.7353 mills due to the Headlee rollback. The millage increase adds an additional levy of 0.39 mills for library funding for 10 years. One mill is $1 per $1,000 of a home’s taxable value. The current annual cost for a $150,000 home is $109.50. Because the proposal passed, homeowners will pay an additional $58.50, for a total of $168 annually, according to the library’s website.

The millage increase will generate an additional $1,724,195 in funding for the library, according to library officials.

The higher tax rate, Morian said, will allow the materials budget to expand to over $1 million annually, with priority given to popular materials and e-books. Sunday hours will be added year-round, program offerings will increase, building renovations will begin — with a possible new café — the building will obtain greater Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, the roof will be replaced, the heating and cooling systems will be modernized, and new bookmobiles will be put into service for the 70-square-mile service area.

The library serves residents of Rochester, Rochester Hills and Oakland Township. Rochester and Oakland Township contract with the library for service and have annual contracts based on the millage rate for Rochester Hills residents. Because voters in Rochester Hills approved the millage hike, library staff said a proportionate request will be made to these communities.

For more information, visit www.rhpl.com.




