Rochester Christian University launches new tuition-free scholarship

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 17, 2024

ROCHESTER — Rochester Christian University is introducing a need-based Tuition-Free Scholarship available to students starting in fall 2025.

The Tuition-Free Scholarship aligns with the university’s mission to provide affordable, quality Christian education by breaking down financial barriers for deserving students, according to university officials.

“We understand the dilemma that many students have about being able to afford a college education,” Mary Sauger, senior director of admissions, said in a statement.

“In addition to the new Tuition-Free Scholarship, RCU has increased the overall amount of scholarships awarded to students and continues to implement its Loan Repayment Assistance Program.”

The RCU Tuition-Free Scholarship will cover the remaining cost of tuition for qualified students after other scholarships and grants have been applied.

To qualify for a Tuition-Free Scholarship, students must be admitted to RCU, be a freshman or new transfer student, qualify for a full Pell Grant, qualify for a full Michigan Achievement Scholarship and list RCU as the first choice on their FAFSA federal student aid form.

The Tuition-Free Scholarship is available to full-time students who commute or reside on campus. The scholarship is renewable every year for up to five years. Students are responsible for room and board and fees.

RCU’s Loan Repayment Assistance Program offers support to graduates earning less than $45,000 annually, providing assistance with repayment of student and Parent PLUS loans.

To learn more about RCU’s Tuition-Free Scholarship and other financial aid opportunities, visit www.rcu.edu or contact the admissions team at (248) 218-2222.