Ring in the new year with local celebrations

Published December 26, 2024

METRO DETROIT — Some communities are welcoming 2025 with fireworks, skating, ball drops and more Dec. 31, plus a few celebrations Dec. 30.

Berkley

Noon Year’s Eve Party features free games, crafts, mini bounce houses, photo spot and more, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31, plus balloon drop at noon, Berkley First, 2820 12 Mile Road, berkleyfirst.org/event/noonyearseve

Detroit

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration features New Year’s Eve-themed science demonstrations and activities for all ages, select times Dec. 31, Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R Road, mi-sci.org/event/noon-years-eve-2025

Farmington

New Year’s Eve Skate encourages dressing as wizards or superheroes, also scavenger hunt, treat and prizes, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Riley Park Ice Rink, 33113 Grand River Ave. in Farmington, plus ball drop at 9 p.m. in Sundquist Pavilion (part of ticketed skating event) and midnight over ice rink (free), facebook.com/rileyparkicerink

Mount Clemens

• Children's activities, early ball drop, and music and fireworks display, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 31, The Discovery Center of Macomb, 54 Cherry St., downtownmountclemens.org

• Fireworks, entertainment, karaoke and more along streets and in businesses, 10:30 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31, downtownmountclemens.org

Novi

Kids New Years Eve Bash includes pizza buffet and pop, laser tag, coloring contest and party favors, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 31, balloon drop at 2 p.m., Paradise Park, 45799 Grand River Ave., paradiseparknovi.com

Sterling Heights

Kids New Year’s Eve Pre-Party includes crafts, activities, dancing and ball drop, for ages 2-6, 4-5 p.m. Dec. 30, Sterling Heights Public Library, 40255 Dodge Park Road, sterlingheights.gov/2136/library

Southfield

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration for pre-schoolers includes dancing, games and crafts, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 30, Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, registration required, (248) 796-4200

Romeo

New Year's Eve party with music by The Crasherz, for ages 21 and older, 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.), The Showroom at Younger's, 120 S. Main St., youngersromeo.com

Royal Oak

New Year’s ball features entertainment by DeeJay Gene and Mike Leslie Band, appetizers, main course buffet, pasta station, late night treats, dessert buffet, liquor and domestic beer, and party favors, for ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31, Blind Owl Restaurant & Bar, 511 S. Main St., text (248) 717-2995, call (248) 216-1112 or email blindowlpub@gmail.com

