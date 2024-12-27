Police say suspect stole truck after allegedly assaulting women

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published December 27, 2024

FERNDALE — Ferndale police arrested a 40-year-old Mount Clemens man who allegedly assaulted two women before stealing a vehicle.

Police were called at approximately 12:02 a.m. Dec. 26 to the New Way Bar at 23130 Woodward Ave. for a report of a carjacking.

According to the two women at the scene, they were leaving the bar and got into their GMC Sierra pickup truck. As they were attempting to back out of their parking spot, the suspect, Bryan Marks, blocked them from backing out of their space with his body, police said.

Marks allegedly became irate, saying the women were going to strike another vehicle. The incident then escalated, said Evan Ahlin, communications liaison for the Ferndale Police Department.

“The driver rolled down her window. He approached the driver, struck her in the face. The passenger then exited the vehicle to confront Marks, where he then struck the passenger, who was rendered unconscious,” Ahlin said. “The driver then exited the vehicle to provide aid to the other female passenger that was knocked unconscious, and Marks then entered the vehicle and drove away.”

Officers arrived at the scene and rendered aid to the women. Police confirmed the women were OK and made it home safely.

As the investigation began, another officer en route spotted the truck driving on Woodward.

The officer followed the vehicle to try to confirm it was the same truck. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the truck’s driver ran a red light and attempted to flee.

“It was a very short chase, where Marks lost control and ended up crashing, basically popping a curb and crashing through a very large shrub at the (Amoco) gas station (in Royal Oak),” Ahlin stated. “He then proceeded to exit the vehicle and flee on foot. After a very, very short foot pursuit, he gave up willingly and was taken into custody without further incident.”

Marks was charged with two counts of felony carjacking; one count of fleeing a police officer, a felony; and one count of operating with no license, a misdemeanor.

Marks was arraigned Dec. 26 in the 43rd District Court and issued a $500,000 cash bond. According to the court, as of Dec. 27, Marks did not have an attorney. His next scheduled court appearance will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 2.



