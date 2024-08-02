Parade of Lights sails Saturday

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published August 2, 2024

An illuminated boat sails on the Clinton River during a past edition of the Harrison Township Parade of Lights. Photo provided by Anne Nicolazzo

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The 10th annual Parade of Lights is set to sail the Clinton River at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The annual parade of illuminated boats will sail the Clinton River upstream from Lambrecht Marina at 9 p.m. to Bridgeview Street, head downstream to the river’s mouth at the Harley Ensign boat launch around 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and return to Lambrecht Marina.

“Captain (Luke) Clayburn from the sea cadets’ Pride of Michigan is going to lead the parade, as he has done in the past years for me,” said Julie Angst, Parade of Lights chair and the manager of Lambrecht Marina. “It is something very nice that he does for us every year. We’re very grateful and it is an honor having him lead the parade.”

Serving as a fundraiser for charities over the years, Angst says the Parade of Lights has picked the Macomb Charitable Foundation as this year’s supported nonprofit. The Washington Township-based foundation aims to support Macomb County children and families living near or below poverty level by providing food, clothing, personal care items, rent and utility assistance, vehicle repair, educational assistance and more.

“It is all volunteer and (Macomb Charitable Foundation founder Shelly Penzien) has been doing this for 40 years,” Angst said.

Angst estimates at least 20 boats will take part in the 2024 edition of the parade, including 10 boats from the Freedom Boat Club, which sponsors the event.

Participating boats will be judged by a panel including Erica Francis of Fox 2 News. The best boat will receive a $1,000 prize with second place fetching $500 and third place receiving $300. A lucky resident along the river can win $100 for having the best decorated residence, as judged by parade participants.

To register as a participating boat or to sponsor, call Angst at (586) 469-6000.

Call Staff Writer Dean Vaglia at (586) 498-1043.