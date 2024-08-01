Papasian-Broadwell steps down from Warren Con board

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published August 1, 2024

Megan Papasian-Broadwell

WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS — After serving on the Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education for 14 years, Trustee Megan Papasian-Broadwell stepped down from her position effective Aug. 1.

“This has been one of the best experiences and services that I have been able to do in my adult life,” she said in a prepared statement.

Although she is leaving her elected position, her work in public education will continue in another format.

“I am going to follow my passion as a true advocate, through service, for students with special needs,” she said. “I will really miss everyone here, but my work in public education is certainly not over. My work as a special education administrator is what my next focus is going to be.”

School officials are seeking applicants to fill Papasian-Broadwell’s seat. The board will appoint a new member. The term expires Dec. 31, 2026.

“On behalf of Warren Consolidated Schools, I would like to thank Dr. Papasian-Broadwell for her hard work and dedication to our students, staff and the community,” Superintendent John C. Bernia said in a press release issued July 29. “Dr. Papasian-Broadwell, along with her board colleagues, has been instrumental in bringing exceptional programs and services to WCS students. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Interested residents of the Warren Consolidated Schools district may apply for the position by visiting the district’s website at wcs.k12.mi.us and clicking on the Board of Education vacancy link. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Aug. 6.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.