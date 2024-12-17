Novi’s police, firefighters take underprivileged youth shopping

Novi firefighter Anthony Tocut helps a young girl shop for clothes during the annual Shop with a Hero event Dec. 14. The event helped underprivileged youth in the Novi Youth Assistance program pick out clothing and other necessities at Kohl’s in Novi.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published December 17, 2024

Novi police officer Adam McGee came in on his day off to help Calvin Stewart, 5, shop for clothes and other necessities. Photo by Charity Meier

Novi police officer Kaleigh Thompson and her new best friend forever Abby Thompson — no relation — show their matching “BFF” bracelets that they purchased during the event. Photo by Charity Meier

Gio Clavenna, 9, and Novi firefighter Matt Osborne enjoy shopping together. Photo by Charity Meier

NOVI — Several members of Novi’s Police and Fire departments took time out of their busy schedules to take underprivileged youth shopping for clothing and other necessities at Kohl’s on Dec. 14.

The annual “Shop with a Hero” event paired 10 members of the Police Department and four firefighters with 14 children who were selected to participate through Novi Youth Assistance. Two other members of the police deparment, Cmdr. Kristie Gruenwald and Detective Julie Warren, helped facilitate the event. According to Sabrina Matsil, Novi Youth Assistance caseworker, the children were either nominated by their schools to participate or selected from children who Novi Youth Assistance thought might benefit more from choosing their own things than receiving gifts through an adopt–a-family program.

“I think there is maybe a little misconception here in Novi that there is not as many families in need, but you know there are. There definitely are,” Matsil said. “So it’s been great to help those who need it and the Police Department and Fire Department have been fantastic and very supportive.”

Matsil said she gets calls every week for families who are in need. She said there are a lot of emergency housing situations, families who need help with electricity and or heat bills, people who are at risk of losing housing, and families who can’t afford to send their kids on school trips. She said that while the Shop with a Hero program only had 14 kids participating, the NYA adopt-a-family program had 127 participants.

“There’s definitely a need out there. Of course, there’s a giant affluent community out here as well, but there is a need for support financially,” Matsil said.

The event is funded with monies from the Novi Police and Fire Benevolent Association. Through the program formerly known as “Shop With a Cop,” the children are given a budget of $300 and paired with a police officer or a firefighter to get items they need such as clothes, shoes, toiletries, towels, blankets and more.

“I can get everything I want,” Sophia Rowland, 13, said excitedly. “They gave me money. That’s what I like.”

Many of the officers came in on their day off, while others had worked all night and stayed to take the kids shopping. Officer Reed Ladd was one of those who had worked the night shift before the 8 a.m. shopping trip.

“It’s good to see things in a different light versus on the road (where) sometimes it’s not positive,” Ladd said. “Everybody’s happy to see us today; usually, no one is excited to see us.”

The officers as well as the firefighters seemed to agree that it was a good opportunity to get to know and help the community they serve.

“Part of our jobs is to give back to the community, and this is just another phenomenal way to kind of improve those relations; you know, go out there and help these guys out,” said firefighter Anthony Tocut.

“This is probably my third or fourth time doing this. It’s great. It’s fun. We get to meet the kids. It’s a chance to connect with the community and just help out. And I love shopping,” Officer Stacey Simon said.

“Doesn’t everybody (love shopping)?” said Sophia.

“I love kids in general and I love to get to hang out and get to know the community,” Officer Jessica Meyer said. “And now if I ever see Autumn (Gregory), Autumn will know me and feel comfortable talking to me.”

Autumn said that she previously lived in Detroit and recalled how Detroit police officers had entered her home and “busted into the safe and took everything.” Consequently that incident gave her a negative perception of police. She said she used to think the police were all “bad.” However, she said she now knows that police officers do things like that for a reason and that they are not trying to get people in trouble; they are trying to help.

“I think shopping independently gives them some confidence where they can pick out things that they think are cool. I think having access to a police officer one on one, just having time to get to know them, reduces the stigma around police,” said Matsil. “I think it also takes some pressure off of the family where they can provide these things for their family without having to increase the financial burden.”

She said that one of the children was going around the store with sunglasses and just beaming from ear to ear because he was able to pick out and afford things he liked. She said one child said that he was going to be “stylish/cool for once” and for many it was a rare opportunity to purchase brand-name clothing.

“Look at that smile; that’s why we do it,’ said Carrie Reichley, Novi Youth Assistance administrative assistant, when she saw Gio Clavenna, 9, walking past holding a small box of Crumbl Cookies as firefighter Matt Osborne pushed a cart filled with items that Gio had picked. “That’s why (we do it). That kid’s happy.”

This was Meyer’s second go-round with the program. She said kids who participated in the program last year then felt more comfortable when they saw police officers. She said that the kids she went shopping with last year later said hi when they saw her patrolling an area near them.

“Because they know me on a more personal level,” she said. “So it makes it easier if we have to go out anywhere.”

Autumn said that she was glad to have been assigned to shop with a female officer. Meyer said this was probably because she helped her with purchasing makeup and taught her how to blend it properly.

“I like how they communicate with us and not just go about it and say just pick this and that. They actually try to be in touch with us,” she said.

“It’s very beautiful to be alongside such courageous men,’ said Chase Aitchinson, 17. Aitchinson went shopping with firefighters Josh Braun and Jake Chinarian.

Brady Donaldson, 11, said that firefighter Graham Marshall was good to shop with, as he was nice to him and helped him find things around the store. Brady said he liked going shopping with cops and firefighters.

“It makes me feel safe,” Brady said.

“It was cool to get the kid I was paired with something he actually needed, and he had a really big interest in Legos, so it was cool to be able to get him something that he enjoyed,” Officer Tim Gielow said.

Occasionally the kids went over their budgets, and many of the officers chose to pay the difference, which ranged from $15 to $90 from their own pockets. Meyer was one of those who paid funds out of her pocket.

“It’s easier (than having the kids put something back). It’s not that much money,” she said. “It makes me feel good. It makes them happy.”

“It’s the right thing to do,” Ladd said.

Meyer said the store staff was working with them to lower the overages as well by discounting things where they could.

“We love being able to give back to the community,’ said Amanda Wagenmaker, Kohl’s store manager. “It’s so fun to see (the kids) get everything their heart desires, and to see them bond with the first responders is nice because sometimes those guys get a bad rap. It’s nice to see them out doing positive things for the community as well. ”

Officer Kaleigh Thompson was paired with Abby Thompson. The two were seen pushing two carts full of stuff with matching “BFF” bracelets. Thompson said that not only did they have the same last name, but the same favorite color — pink.

Matsil said that financial support from the community is greatly appreciated so that they can continue to do these types of events and help children and their families within the community to be able to grow and thrive. She said that anyone can refer families in need to Novi Youth Assistance, and they can also ask for help for themselves.

For more information on Novi Youth Assistance or to nominate a family for help, visit Noviya.org.