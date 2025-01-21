New school board officers elected

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published January 21, 2025

TOP LEFT: Colleen Worden is sworn in for another term on the Grosse Pointe Board of Education by Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Judge Chip Berschback at a Jan. 7 board meeting at Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms. She was later elected president of the board for 2025. TOP RIGHT: Timothy Klepp, who was elected in November for a term on the Grosse Pointe Board of Education, receives the oath of office. BOTTOM LEFT: Laura Hull, a teacher, is sworn in for her first term on the Grosse Pointe Board of Education. BOTTOM RIGHT: Clint Derringer is sworn in as a new member of the Grosse Pointe Board of Education. Photos by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — A new calendar year and new Grosse Pointe Board of Education is bringing with it a new slate of board officers.

During its first meeting in 2025 on Jan. 7 at Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms, the board elected its officers for the year. Board member Valarie St. John nominated Colleen Worden to serve as president.

“She has the most experience, by far, of anyone up here,” St. John said.

Worden, a Grosse Pointe Woods resident and assistant prosecutor in Macomb County, has served on the board since 2020, making her the longest-serving current board member. She was elected board treasurer in 2021 and vice president in 2022.

Worden said she “fell in love” with the Grosse Pointe Public School System when her daughter started kindergarten there.

“I’m honored and excited to start this new chapter,” Worden said. “I love this district. … My goal in leading this district is putting the kids first.”

She also vowed to be transparent and abide by the state Open Meetings Act.

“I’m committed to leading with civility,” Worden said. “We need to return to good governance.”

Worden became president by a vote of 6-1, with Board member Virginia “Ginny” Jeup — who had been the board secretary last year — casting the dissenting vote.

“You’ve been very combative over the past two years,” Jeup told Worden. “I run my life on love, peace and joy.”

Worden replaces Board member Sean Cotton, who served as president last year.

Worden nominated board newcomer Laura Hull, of Grosse Pointe City, a high school math and chemistry teacher, for vice president.

“I love that she’s a teacher,” Worden said. “She’s incredibly organized. She is smart. She is measured. I think she’d be a terrific vice president for the board.”

Hull’s nomination was unanimously approved. Hull said she felt everyone on the board brings “different strengths” to their role.

New Board member Clint Derringer nominated fellow board newcomer Timothy Klepp for the role of treasurer.

“Tim asks the right questions at the right time with the right demeanor,” Derringer said.

Klepp, of Grosse Pointe Park, a partner for IBM Consulting, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting as well as an MBA. Worden pointed out that Klepp is also a certified public accountant.

“He knows finances better than anyone I know,” Worden said. “He knows how to take a deep dive on this budget. I’m confident, with his knowledge and his experience, he’ll be a great treasurer.”

Klepp’s nomination was approved by a unanimous vote.

Derringer recognized that the new board would need to approve a budget in the coming months for the next fiscal year — a decision that’s expected to be a challenge.

“Budget decisions are priority decisions,” Derringer said. “We have to be able to constantly move forward to the best of our ability.”

Worden nominated St. John for secretary, saying her colleague takes “copious notes” at meetings, routinely finds and corrects mistakes in the minutes and is very organized. Derringer agreed.

“I also think that she is a great fit,” Derringer said.

St. John’s nomination was approved by a vote of 6-1. Cotton cast the dissenting vote but didn’t elaborate why.

Prior to the election of officers, those elected or reelected in November were sworn into office by Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Judge Chip Berschback. They included Worden, Hull, Klepp and Derringer.

Derringer thanked the community for their support and the outgoing board members for their service.

“What we’re doing here is not win or lose,” Derringer said. “It requires that we work together … not necessarily in (constant) agreement, but that we’re pushing in the same direction.”