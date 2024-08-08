New community center to be built after voters approve parks and rec bond

By: Mark Vest | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published August 8, 2024

Voters cast their ballots for the primary election Aug. 6. Races at the local, county and state levels were included on ballots. Photo by Erin Sanchez

At the primary election Aug. 6, residents in the greater West Bloomfield area had an opportunity to vote on elected races and a bond proposal.

In the race for township supervisor in West Bloomfield, Democrat incumbent Steven Kaplan got 7,938 votes to finish ahead of his opponent, David Flaisher, who got 2,157 votes, according to results posted on Oakland County’s website.

There were no Republicans in the race.

The position is for a four-year term.

“My family and I are elated by my gaining reelection for a third four-year term as township supervisor,” Kaplan stated via email.

There were four township trustee spots open, with Diane Rosenfeld Swimmer (6,794), Jonathan Warshay (4,960), Jim Manna (4,691) and Vincent C. Kirkwood (4,678) securing the Democratic nominations for four-year terms.

There were no Republicans in the race.

There were eight Democratic nominees running to be a parks commissioner, with seven spots open.

Securing spots were Amy Mindell (6,307), Sally Wenczel (5,465), David Barash (4,872), Robert V. Brooks (4,777), Terrance T. Adams (4,464), Merv Aronoff (4,353) and John Erich (4,189).

Republican Olga Meyer ran unopposed.

West Bloomfield voters were tasked with deciding whether or not to approve a $25 million bond proposal for the purpose of, among other things, constructing, equipping, furnishing and renovating parks and recreation improvements, including for parks, playgrounds, and a community and senior activity center.

According to language on the ballot, the estimated millage to be levied in the first year is 0.35 mills, which is 35 cents for each $1,000 of taxable value for homeowners.

The proposal passed with 8,922 voting yes, and 4,525 voting no.

The voters’ approval means that the West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation Commission can have a Connect community center built on Civic Center campus. The proposed facility is expected to be around 33,000 square feet.

The current Connect Senior Center operates in a facility located at 14 Mile and Farmington roads.

“We are excited to get going on the project, and of course the big legacy project is our Connect community center,” West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation Commission Executive Director Kelly Hyer said. “We’re humbled at the voter response.”

Hyer previously reported that it would take approximately 18 months to build the facility.

In the state House of Representatives District 20 Republican primary, there was one spot available, with Brendan Cowley (2,655) beating out Hermon Barbe (2,033).

Cowley is set to face incumbent Democrat Noah Arbit, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the general election. The winner is slated to earn a two-year term in office.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 11 Democratic primary, one spot was available, with incumbent Haley Stevens (83,450) winning her party’s nomination by a large margin with a victory against Ahmed Ghanim (12,340).

Stevens is set to face Republican Nick Somberg, who secured 24,182 votes in the primary, in the general election. The winner is slated to earn a two-year term.

Somberg’s opponent, Charles Frangie, finished with 15,729 votes.

In the Oakland County Board of Commissioners District 10 Democratic primary, with one spot open, incumbent Kristen Nelson got 4,421 votes to finish ahead of her opponent, Keego Harbor Mayor Robert Kalman, who had 2,522 votes.

She is slated to face Republican Gregg Marinelli, who was unopposed in the primary, in the general election. The winner is set to get a four-year term.

In the Oakland County Board of Commissioners District 16 Democratic primary, William Miller’s 5,131 votes were enough to secure a nomination over Sean C. Thomas, who finished with 2,600 votes.

Miller is set to take on Republican Jacob Kovacs, who was unopposed in the primary, in the general election. It is also for a four-year term.

In a non-partisan selection, Tricia Dare secured the one spot that was available for the position of 6th Circuit Court Judge. She was credited with finishing with 79,608 votes to put her ahead of Nicole Sophia-Calhoun Huddleston (45,469) and Moneka Sanford (34,160).

The position is for a term of six years.



